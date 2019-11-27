Magna Vista boys basketball
Last season: 10-13, lost in Region 3D semifinals
What to know:
Despite playing .500 basketball for much of last season, Magna Vista boys basketball coach Patrick Mills thinks his extremely youthful squad actually overachieved.
The Warriors will again be young this season, but young and experienced, with players who've worked extremely hard this offseason to continue to move forward.
“When we're in the gym I basically have to turn the lights off and take the ball away,” Mills said of his players. “These guys are gym rats. They want to get better and they have and they'll continue to because they have a great mindset and work ethic.
"I'm looking forward to this season basically because of the group of kids I have. Everybody that's on that roster, they care about each other and the name on the front of that jersey, not just themselves.”
The Warriors' finalized roster came a bit later than other local schools because Mills had to have two tryouts – one when the season began, and another once Magna Vista's run in the football playoffs ended. Mills was unsure of his final roster breakdown or player count when he spoke last week, but knew the top seven or eight players from last year's roster would all be back this season.
Junior Courdae Gravely, and sophomores Spencer Hairston and Tavin Hairston have been working with the team throughout the offseason, and will be big parts of the Warriors' scoring output. The trio are young, but all have varsity experience from last season.
“Playing up for a long time, it just makes me better playing more competition,” Gravely said. “You get used to it. It's way faster.”
“Our chemistry has gotten a lot better. We're always around each other,” Spencer Hairston said. “All of us have got to be leaders.”
“I feel a lot more prepared,” Tavin Hairston said.
With great outside shooters and a host of players who can score, putting up points shouldn't be much of an issue for the Warriors this season. For Mills, it's all about his young players taking on leadership roles and building chemistry to help that offense run smoothly.
Here's more of what Mills, Gravely, and Tavin Hairston had to say about the season:
Mills: “If we can look back on last year, we had some success but at the end of the day we were a .500 team, and I think we overachieved doing that. We can't live off of that and we can't listen to other people's expectations or whatever. We've got to do what we've got to do day-in and day-out and take it one day at a time.
“Unselfishness, I've seen at times where we've made the extra pass and then make the extra, extra. Where sometimes not being selfish but don't be so unselfish. Sometimes you take that shot, but that's a good problem to have. We can fix that.
“They've got to hold each other accountable... I've seen guys where if people are cutting corners they get on each other. It's not just me being the bad cop every time. And I think that's going to help us turn a corner if we can continue to do that. We can improve leadership by working on it. It's not a born trait in everybody. Some of these guys aren't as vocal, but they can still lead in other ways."
Gravely: “We've got to just get off to a better start. Because we've got a lot of young guys and they're not used to it and we started playing way better late in the season last year.
“It's a lot of chemistry and we know how each other likes to plays, so we hit each other at the right time in the right spots.
“Each game you play just keep playing hard and you've got to learn from every game. If you make a mistake just learn from it and take it away for the next game and the next period... I try to help my teammates any time. I push them and they push me back. So we just work hard at it."
Tavin Hairston: “We're getting a lot of shots up. Just working hard... Make sure every game we bring our A-game, every time.”
