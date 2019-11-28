Magna Vista girls basketball
Last season: 20-4, lost in state quarterfinals
Roster breakdown: 4 seniors, 0 juniors, 3 sophomores, 2 freshmen
What to know:
Magna Vista state championship winning girls basketball coach Vicky Hayes stepped down from her position earlier this year, meaning the Warriors, who reached the state tournament three of the last four years, go into this season with a new coach for the first time in two decades.
Kyana Smith takes over for Hayes, and has worked hard in the early season to implement her own style of play into the Warriors' program. Smith has made strength training and conditioning a focus this season, and has made sure to include trips to the weight room twice a week into her practice schedule so the players can better maintain the work they put in over the summer.
"Basketball... it is a sport now we can play year round so I think the conditioning factor as well as the strength component is so key because it makes no sense you do it all summer and the season starts and you stop."
Smith is hoping for is an increased intensity from the players this season.
"I think, especially at the district level, the play is a lot slower and then it’s kind of a shock when we get to the region level those teams are playing at a faster pace," she said. "So if we start it now it won’t be too big of an adjustment when we get to region play, should we qualify. I think that’s the biggest thing that’s been a challenge to them is that get-up-and-go pace and not walking to take the ball out and making sure we look ahead and we run in transition. I think that’s kind of a big hurdle for the kids. It’s not really something they’re used to."
The Warriors have a divided roster that features four seniors and no juniors, and the rest underclassmen, with just one of those underclassmen playing significant minutes last season. Smith is hoping to help meld the two groups by implementing a big sister/little sister program where the seniors mentor their younger teammates, both on and off the court. The program has not only helped with chemistry, but helped with getting the seniors more used to taking on a leadership role.
"You’ve made it here, someone helped you get to this level so it's only right that you mentor the younger kids and give back to them," Smith said. "Some of them it was natural for them to kind of step into that leadership role and then some of them it wasn’t, that’s just based on their personality... That’s the only way the program grows is everybody has to give back where people have given to you."
Here's more of what Smith and the four seniors had to take about the upcoming season:
Smith: "I definitely think a lot of people came in this year with a different perspective. Nobody is entitled to anything regardless of where you were in the program last year. It’s a clean slate and we’ll put the five people on the court who work the hardest and that’s on both ends of the court. Not just offensively but who is willing to get dirty and play defense. That’s who we’re going to play.
"I really value the fact that the kids are coming in with an open mind and they're willing to be coachable. I think that's really important. And they’re finding out that they don’t know as much as they thought they did about the game of basketball. We’re doing a ton of teaching because there’s a huge gap in our level of experience on our roster this year.
"There’s a lot of time we spend breaking down things and teaching the philosophy behind why we’re doing some things defensively. Obviously that takes time but it’s something that we’re really taking the time to teach... The patience from my seniors where we’re having to sort of go at a slower pace to get younger kids to understand things instead of getting frustrated. I comment them a lot for that.
"We want to push the ball in transition and score easy baskets. It’s really not a secret we don't really have a ton of people who can consistently shoot the ball well, and that’s another reason we decided we have to pick up the pace of how we play because in a half court set right now, not saying we won’t improve it, but right now we just don’t make a lot of shots.
"And then I think our other strength is them buying into the game plan… realizing that we have a ton of opportunity defensively. We put in a pack-line defense this year, we’re going to play a ton of man-to-man, which is not something a lot of teams in this area play. Most girls teams play zone, but a lot of these girls have the desire to want to play at the next level and I said we’re doing you a disservice if we’re not teaching you… and expect you to go into college and learn that.
"I think defensively we’re really preaching the get after it, get on the floor, the grit part of the game… I think that’s definitely going to be a strength of ours is the ability to get after it.
"I want you to come watch our whole team because that’s something we want to really emphasize is teamwork. We have a strong players offensively but I want to make sure that everybody has a role and everybody knows their role and everybody can play into their role... Everybody’s assignment isn’t to score 20 points a game. Some people’s assignment is to lock down their best offensive player. So that's our big focus too is I've really been trying to get the kids to own their role on this team and realize the more unselfish we are the more successful we’re going to be.
"I definitely think we’re going to be exciting to watch this year."
Jaliah Wilson: "Nothing really changed much… that helps. We’re closer as a team."
Kayla Simpson: "I think we’re fast too. Once we learn the plays and just get used to running it at a fast pace I think we’ll be good because we do have fast people. And once we learn defense I think we’ll be good where we are fast."
Ciara Dillard: "I feel like we have a lot of talent. Our post players, they can dribble, a lot of post players can’t dribble. So everybody can do their thing, it’s not just strictly one person doing one thing."
Mackenzie Hairston: "Their effort is amazing... We just need to work together as a team. Get better every day."
