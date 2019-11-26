Patrick County lost four seniors that accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring a season ago, and made 128 of the team’s 129 3-pointers.
Cougars head coach Donny Rakes knows this will be a rebuilding year for his youthful squad that has just one senior.
“To say we’re not going to feel that, yea we are,” Rakes said of the lost production.
The team has a great asset to build around, though, in junior center Sierra “SiSi” Hubbard, who has two years of varsity experience under her belt and was named honorable mention all-state a year ago.
While the Cougars were a team that wasn’t afraid to take the outside shot last year, Rakes said this year will be all about working inside-out.
“We have two bigs back, Abby (Epperson) and SiSi, and they’re good post players, they are. We only have those two who really have much experience at all on the varsity level,” Rakes said.
“This year we’re going to have to go inside, literally. My main message has been, ‘You have a horse like that, you have to feed it and look inside every time down the court, and look inside again every time down court’… What we’re trying to get through to them is play the game inside-out because they’re going to double-team SiSi, sometimes triple-team SiSi, so the guards will get their opportunities to shoot, but you’ve got to go inside first, so her style is going to change dramatically this year.”
Here’s what Rakes, Hubbard, and senior Logan McGhee had to say about the upcoming season:
Rakes: “Our main focus has been trying to establish chemistry, trying to get a lot of these kids ready for the varsity level. The biggest difference on the varsity level is of course the speed but it’s the physicality, and it’s just something that our kids have never experienced. It’s going to be a learning environment. I like our kids, they work hard, and I do think that by midseason, that’s kind of my hope, is we can work some things out and we can start being a pretty good, competitive ball team.
“I really don’t have a lot of expectations other than work and get better because that’s kind of where we’re at this year… I love my kids. We’re working hard. We’re not there yet, we’re just going to keep working until we become competitive, and that’s really all my expectations.”
Hubbard: “We have a lot of skills and we’re fast… You have to make sure everyone does their job and pulls together and fills their spots.
“We still have all of our post players and we’ve got a lot of speed too.
“It’s a big step going from JV to varsity but with our scrimmage they learned what the pace was so they’re getting used to it.”
McGhee: “I think we have a lot of potential to be a good team, we’ve just got to come together and work hard.
“It’s exciting. I’m glad I can help lead the team. But even though I’m the only senior it’s not exactly like that because I have SiSi and I have Abby and they help lead the team just as much.
“Our inside game is going to be really good this year. Even though we lost a lot of seniors we’re filling those spots up with other teammates and they’re going to be just as good.
“I think we’re just going to compete and do the best we can and see how far that gets us and I think we’ll do really well with that.”
Last season: 25-47, Piedmont District champions, lost in second round of Region 3D tournament
Roster breakdown: 1 senior, 8 juniors, 2 sophomores, 1 freshman
Player to watch: Junior Sierra Hubbard (First Team All- Piedmont District, First Team All-Region 3D, Honorable Mention All-VHSL Class 3 last season)
“SiSi is a special player,” said Patrick County head coach Donny Rakes. “She’s a great kid, works hard and can be thrust into a leadership role… The last couple of years all of our guards have assumed that and she kind of cleaned up underneath and that type of stuff but we’re asking her to really step forward and take a leadership role this year and I think she’ll rise to the occasion.”
