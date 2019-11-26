This season for Patrick County’s boys basketball is all about being ready to run.
The Cougars began working out and conditioning in early August, in the hopes that they’re better able to score in transition this season.
“We’re just making sure we’re getting up and down the court as much as possible,” said Cougars coach Andrew Terry. “With the ball, without a ball, whatever we can do. We’re just really been going hard in practice the first week or so trying to get them in shape as much as possible.”
The Cougars have just a few returners from last season, and will be young overall. Of the four seniors, only two played last season.
They’ll also be small, especially with the loss of forward Dae’Shawn Penn, who will miss most of the basketball season after suffering an ankle injury during football.
Terry hopes his team is able to get past their small size and use it to their advantage.
“We’ve got some meat but not a lot of height,” Terry said. “We are going to push it. We work on that every single day, pushing it up, just getting these guys better at it. We tried to do it some last year, we just weren’t as efficient at it as we needed to be, so we’ve been focusing on that. We spend the first 15 or 20 minutes after we get loose here just on transition, transition, transition. Anything we can do to get easy buckets, that’s what we want to do. It makes it a lot easier on us.
“Dae’Shawn going down in football really, really hurt us. He was kind of a big piece for us. He was going to be a lot of the size we had. Trying to fill that void has been tough, but we’re piecing it together. We have the pieces to put it together. We’ll get there.”
The Cougars have several players who played football this fall, and Terry said they’re realizing there’s a difference between football-shape and basketball-shape.
“A lot of these guys they always say, ‘I’ve been playing football, I’m in shape.’ It’s completely different,” he said. “Then you get out here and go up and down the court two or three times and it’s like, ‘O.K., I wasn’t ready for this.’ Things like that, but we’re getting there.”
The Cougars will have quite a few players not used to varsity play, but Terry is overall pleased with the progress he’s seen so far this season.
Here’s more of what he had to say about his squad:
Terry: “We’ll be really inexperienced but it’s an extremely hard working group. They listen, they’re coachable, so I’m really excited to see what they’re capable of. It’ll take a little while because a lot of these guys haven’t played much together a lot so just getting that worked out and stuff like that, it’ll take a little time but it’s a pretty good group.
“We try to get them in here as much as possible. You’ve got to try to get them to hang out outside of school, in school, as much as they can. Spend a bunch of time together, talk to each other. They’re all in a group chat so they communicate that way and things like that. They’re pretty good about that.
“We played a jamboree last Saturday, had a couple guys come from football that Friday night game and come back and play Saturday morning so they’re committed, they want to see us get better. They’re here, that’s all you can ask for. It’ll take time. It’ll be a little bit of a learning curve. We’ve got some guys that haven’t been in the program before or hadn’t been in the program for a year or two and came back, things like that so it’ll take some time but they work really hard, they listen.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything.
“The younger guys… they worked out with varsity over the summer, they came to camps with us and things like that so we’ve been trying to get them involved with us as much as possible so they can kind of adjust to the pace of play and other thing they’re going to see on the varsity level. It’s going to take some time. Everybody is going to be nervous when we get out there for the first game, it doesn’t matter who you are.”
Last season: 7-16, didn’t make region playoffs
Roster breakdown: 4 seniors, 3 juniors, 3 sophomores, 1 freshman
Players to watch: Seniors Austin Walter and Krishal Somasundaram
“Those two guys are going to be our leaders,” said Patrick County coach Andrew Terry.
