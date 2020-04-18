Spring is a busy time in high school football.
Bassett’s squad would be having their annual “spring ball” practices right now, where they spend four days in the weight room, then 30 minutes each day outside mimicking fall practices. The Bengals have both speed and weight lifting programs they follow religiously in the months leading up to summer.
Magna Vista would be in the weight room three days a week, and out on the field at least two days, spending a lot of time throwing the football, building strength, working on timing, and simply trying to improve.
Martinsville? Working in the weight room, doing 7-on-7s, learning pass routes and pass drops. The linemen would be doing footwork techniques as a unit, and most players would be staying in shape by competing in other spring sports.
Out in Stuart, Patrick County uses this time of year to work on its secondary, offensive pass game install, fine tuning different things, playing around with the run game a little bit. Outside of Xs and Os, they’d be focusing on strength and conditioning right now, running and trying to get into shape.
“There’s a lot of things you do in the spring that goes unnoticed,” Cougars head coach David Morrison said. “So it’s definitely a very valuable time of year we’re losing right now.”
Instead, local high school football players are having to do it all on their own. Thanks to the coronavirus that closed all Virginia schools through the end of the school year, coaches can’t instruct players to do anything relating to football.
Mike McCall, Director of Communications with the Virginia High School League, said there isn’t an actual dead period in place for high school football, but the VHSL is following the directive of Governor Ralph Northam, who closed all school facilities, meaning coaches can’t have any contact, practices, or out of season conditioning with their players.
“They cannot get together at a park and practice. It’s a complete shutdown,” McCall said by phone this week. “Under normal circumstances there is no dead period right now for fall sports. They could continue, but still schools are closed so that option is not available right now.
“The main reason for that of course is public safety, health, and safety for our students and coaches and everyone else.”
Even though teams can’t practice, they’re still a team and a family, and coaches have been concerned about their players during this difficult time. Most have been staying in touch with players doing wellness checks, calling them up and simply asking “how are you doing?”
Bassett coach Brandon Johnson said he put together a Zoom video call with his players last week, and more than 35 logged on. They didn’t even discuss football, they just enjoyed having a chance to see each other and chat.
“It was really nice and the guys love joking and see everyone,” Johnson said of the call. “I spend more time with them than I do my real family so to be just cut off from them was difficult. Having that meeting, it really gave us a boost of energy I think we all needed in the times ahead.”
Johnson said the call was about helping players get their free meals from the school and staying on top of their classwork, offering help with other issues they may be having right now, and simply about chatting about life. He hopes to set up weekly team calls through the rest of the spring.
“All my coaches got a chance to see the guys, see their faces, and it really lit their faces up,” he said.
“At the end of the day my guys are my guys off the football field as well and I like to stick with them to see how they’re doing at home because some of them are in unfortunate situations, so I’ve just had those conversations about when adversity strikes how are we handling it. That’s kind of been what’s going on right now with that.”
Coaches can talk to players right now, they just can’t direct them to do any sort of workouts. Morrison, Bobby Martin at Martinsville, and Magna Vista coach Joe Favero all said they’ve had players reaching out just looking for someone to talk to. Favero said he had quite a few who reached out after the spring sports season was canceled.
More than just football, coaches said they don’t mind being a sounding board for their players who just need to talk.
“That’s something that we want to try to encourage our guys to do is reach out to each other,” Morrison said. “As coaches, we’re reaching out to kids just to tell them hello. Just to say, ‘Hey man, we’ve got you, we’re here for you. If you need anything, whatever you need we’re always going to be here’ because it’s definitely an extended family and when you spend as much time together as these kids do and with us as coaches it’s like missing a family member when you don’t get to see somebody for a long time… At times like these it’s good to just reach out and remind each other that no matter what we’re here for you.”
“I was just trying to make sure they took care of themselves, took care of their families, and just ride this out,” Martin said. “I didn’t want to put any emphasis on sports, basketball, football because they need to just focus on making sure nobody gets sick and they're staying healthy.”
Favero said he has a good feeling his players are staying active right now, and Johnson said he’s seen social media posts of his players getting in groups of two or three running routes and working out together. It’s different, though, when you’re doing it on your own and not competing against one another.
McCall said as soon as Northam’s stay-at-home mandate, which is set to expire on June 10, is lifted the VHSL will allow schools to start working out again, with the first fall football practices scheduled to begin on July 30.
Until then, teams will at least have each other to lean on, even if that means they’re leaning from a distance.
“Of all the kids that I’ve talked to everybody seems to be taking it pretty well,” Morrison said. “They definitely miss the camaraderie of seeing the coaches and talking to each other as players and seeing each other every day… but I think for the most part our guys are pretty tough. They understand this is just one of those things where you kind of weather the storm and you get back to work when the day comes. As soon as we get the go-ahead we’ve got to be ready to go.”
