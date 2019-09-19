Joe Favero has been coaching football at Magna Vista High School for 11 seasons. In that time he’s taken the Warriors to the playoffs nine straight years, and won two state VHSL state championships.
On Friday, he’ll go for another milestone. Favero currently sits at 99 career wins in his time at Magna Vista, meaning a victory Friday would put him in the triple-digit club, a club only three other coaches in the western side of the state have reached — Winfred Beale at Floyd County (221), Bob Price at Roanoke Catholic (122), and Chris Watts at Liberty (Bedford) (117).
Here’s more of what to watch when the Warriors take their home field at “The Hole” in Ridgeway Friday, plus notes from all three other local school’s games.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-2) at MAGNA VISTA (3-0)
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
There’s not as much on the line between Magna Vista and Franklin County this season now that the Eagles are no longer members of the Piedmont District. The two teams have played each other each of the last 10 years, but Friday’s will be the first with Franklin County as a member of the Blue Ridge District.
Both teams 9-9 against one another all time, but Magna Vista has won the last six meetings, including a 16-6 victory last year.
Franklin County started the season with a 28-0 road win over Liberty, but followed that with two straight losses — a 27-21 loss at perennial power Salem and a 34-7 home loss to E.C. Glass. The Eagles have scored 56 points this year, and allowed 61.
Franklin County’s only TD last week came on a 45-yard pass from Jacob Stockton to Josh Luckett in the first quarter. The week before at Salem, Luckett threw for 91 yards and rushed for 46.
DAN RIVER (2-1) at Bassett (1-2)
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
Dan River may be a member of the Dogwood District, but the Wildcats’ early season schedule has leaned heavily PD. Friday’s game at Bassett will be the fourth straight week Dan River will play a Piedmont District school to start the season.
The Wildcats have two wins, a 35-7 victory over Tunstall in Week 1, and a 32-12 win over Martinsville last Saturday. Their only loss came at home against Magna Vista. Their defense has allowed just 39 points this season, while the offense scored 73.
Dan River struggled with turnovers against Martinsville, with interceptions on back-to-back possessions early in the second half. This could play to the strength of Bassett, a defensive-minded squad that forced two fumbles and had an interception in the team’s win over William Byrd last week.
Bassett and Dan River played each other every year from 1999-2006, and didn’t play again until 2017 and 2018, both of which Dan River won. The Wildcats had a 24-20 win over the Bengals in Ringgold last year.
MARTINSVILLE (0-3) AT CHATHAM (3-0)
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
Martinsville is playing a Region 2C opponent for the second straight week when they travel to Chatham. The Bulldogs’ win over the Cavaliers a year ago was their only victory in 2018.
The Bulldogs have won all four times the two teams have played – 2018, 2017, 2000, and 1999.
Chatham comes into Friday’s contest 3-0, with wins over VHSL Class 1 Cumberland, Class 2 Randolph-Henry, and Class 3 Tunstall. They’ve doubled up on opponents in scoring, putting up 127 points while allowing just 58.
Chatham’s only close contest so far this season was a 4-point win over Tunstall. The other wins were of 41 and 24 points.
Martinsville proved to be a more athletic team than their record shows Saturday against Dan River. The Bulldogs were able to move the chains better on offense, and showed a quick defense that can get in the backfield. What hurt the most was mistakes, especially with penalties. They’ll need to play mistake free against a talented Chatham team.
PATRICK COUNTY (1-2) at NORTH STOKES (3-1)
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Another non-district rivalry game for Patrick County when the cross the border into North Carolina to take on North Stokes. The two teams have played each other the last four years, with Patrick County winning every one.
This year’s Vikings’ team, though, looks to be different than in years past. North Stokes has just seven total wins in that four-year span. After going 6-6 in 2015, they were winless in both 2016 and 2017, and 1-10 last year.
At 3-1 now, North Stokes has scored at least 32 points in each of their wins this season, and won by margins of 14, 11, and 30 points.
The Vikings are coming off of a 53-0 loss to previously winless West Stokes a week ago.
Patrick County running back Dae’Shawn Penn continues to bulldoze through opposing defenses. Penn was incorrectly attributed with rushing for 163 yards on 20 carries last week against Christiansburg. That impressive line was actually more impressive, with Penn gaining 192 yards on 21 rushes. He’s up to 629 yards rushing in three games, with an average of 12.58 yards per carry.
Penn and the rest of the Cougars offense has been helped tremendously by an offensive line that has opened holes and allowed for nine rushing touchdowns in three games. As a team, the Cougars are averaging just over seven yards per carry.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.