RIDGEWAY — Magna Vista and Patrick County’s girls basketball teams tied four times and exchanged three leads in the first half of Tuesday’s game in Ridgeway.
But the Warriors came out of the break with a full-court press that the Cougars couldn’t break, and started the third on a 14-2 run on the way to a 46-31 home win.
Trailing 16-14 at the break, Magna Vista senior Kayla Simpson tied the score on the first possession of the third, and sophomore TaNashia Hairston helped retake the lead on a layup-and-one less than 30 seconds in.
The lead only grew from there, with the Warriors holding Patrick County scoreless for more than five minutes. The Cougars’ first points came on a fast break layup by Abigail Epperson with 2:40 left on the clock.
The Warriors outscored Patrick County 18-4 in the third.
Cougars freshman Missy Hazard knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:13 left in the game to take away Magna Vista’s double-digit lead, making it 38-29.
With Patrick County fouling to stop the clock, the Warriors did enough at the free throw line to keep the Cougars away from good, going 2-5 at the line in the fourth and outscoring Patrick County 8-2 in the final three minutes.
TaNashia Hairston led the Warriors with 17 points, and added four steals, two rebounds, and a block. Ja’Liah Wilson had a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 steals. Wilson added four rebounds and three assists.
Gracelyn Hubbard led Patrick County with eight points. Logan McGhee added seven points and five rebounds.
Patrick County outrebounded Magna Vista 24-12.
Magna Vista extends its current winning streak to 14 games, improving to 16-1, 10-0 in the Piedmont District. They’ll return home on Wednesday to take on Franklin County at 7 p.m.
Patrick County snaps a 4-game winning streak, falling to 11-8, 5-4 in the PD. They’ll go on the road on Friday to Halifax County for a 7 p.m. game.
Other scores from Tuesday night:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Halifax 54, Bassett 40
Bassett fell in a Piedmont District game at home Tuesday to Halifax, 54-40.
Lacey Flanagan led the Bengals with 14 points and Ja’Naya Ross added 10 in the loss.
Bassett (0-19) will take a week off before going on the road to finish the season next Tuesday at Martinsville.
Roanoke Catholic 62, Carlisle 59
Carlisle celebrated senior night for Daisy Harris and Alyson Gammons Tuesday, but the Chiefs couldn’t come away with a win, falling to Roanoke Catholic 62-59.
Tuesday was the Chiefs first conference loss. They fall to 6-8 on the year, and 3-1 in the BRC.
Stats for the Chiefs are listed below:
Carlisle: Alyson Gammons — 4pts, 3reb, 1ast, and 2stl; Amara Harrell — 28pts, 5reb, 8ast, 10stl; Amelia Monroe — 6pts, 6reb, 1stl; Daisy Harris — 14pts, 10reb, 1ast, and 7stl; Rachel Adkins — 2reb and 1stl; Tay Giles — 7pts, 5reb, 3ast, and 3stl
BOYS BASKETBALL
Magna Vista 74, Patrick County 47
Spencer Hairston knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Magna Vista to a 74-47 road win over Patrick County Tuesday night.
Magna Vista had 11 3s as team in the win. Tyler Johnson added 11 points, and Tavin Hairston, Dekavis Preston, and Wil Gardner added 10 each.
Krishal Somasundaram led Patrick County with 16 points.
Magna Vista snaps a 4-game losing streak to improve to 6-12, 4-6 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors will go back on the road Tuesday to Franklin County for a 7 p.m. game.
Patrick County (0-19, 0-9) will return home on Friday to take on Halifax at 7 p.m.
