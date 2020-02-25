Bulletin staff reports
Martinsville junior Leighton Jamison had never hit a game-winning shot in her basketball career.
She picked a good time for her first Tuesday night.
With the game tied and 15 seconds remaining on the clock, Martinsville drove down the floor, and a pass inside found Jamison’s hands with four seconds left. Jamison took two dribbles and put in a contested layup with 0.2 seconds remaining for the 45-43 win over Nelson County in the Region 2C tournament quarterfinals.
“It was pressure,” Jamison said. “It was either make or miss. If I miss it, I let down the team. If I didn’t miss it, I made my team proud. So I had to step up and make my team proud.
“It was amazing.”
Trailing 22-19 at the half, Martinsville senior Destiny Harris tied the score two minutes into the third on a 3-pointer, and NaKieyah Hairston gave the Bulldogs the lead on a layup down low after a steal.
The Bulldogs went on a 8-0 run, holding Nelson scoreless for nearly six minutes before a 3-point play brought the Governors back within two.
The teams traded 3-pointers on the next two possessions. A rebound and fast-break layup by Jamison helped the Bulldogs take a 32-28 lead into the fourth.
Nelson cut the lead to two midway through the fourth, and went up 37-36 on a 3-pointer with 3:30 to play.
Destiny Harris helped take the lead right back for the Bulldogs with two baskets to give her team a 3-point lead with two minutes to play.
A near steal by Martinsville turned into an easy layup for Nelson to take a 41-40 lead with 0:59 to play.
In the final minute, Destiny Harris tied the score on a free throw, and Savasiah Boyd grabbed the rebound on the second. Boyd found Janiyah Benton in the corner, whose contested shot put her on the line with 31 seconds to play. Benton knocked down both to put the Bulldogs up 43-41.
Nelson tied it on two free throws with 15 seconds, setting up the final Bulldogs possession.
“Our team is a second half team so we fight until the end,” Jamison said. “Until we know for a fact that we’re going to win, we’re going to win.”
Harris led the Bulldogs with 12 points, and Benton added 11. Hairston had nine, and Jamison had eight.
Martinsville, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, moves on to the semifinals. They’ll play No. 4 Chatham at Bassett High School on Thursday at 6 p.m.
“Just got to keep positive thinking,” Jamison said. “Can’t let this game define me for what’s coming next, just take it one game at a time.”
VISAA D-III FIRST ROUND
Carlisle 45, StoneBridge 33
Carlisle defeated StoneBridge 45-33 in the first round of the VISAA Division III state tournament Tuesday at Carlisle School.
Carlisle led 24-14 at the half, and started the third on a 6-0 run. StoneBridge responded with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the lead, but Chiefs sophomore Amara Harrell stopped the bleeding, knocking down four straight free throws to go back up by double-digits.
Carlisle went into the fourth up 34-25.
Both teams struggled for offense in the fourth, scoring a combined six points through five minutes of play. Carlisle scored seven of their 12 points in the fourth at the foul line, while StoneBridge had four of their eight at the free throw line.
Harrell led the Chiefs with 27 points, going 12-for-15 from the foul line. Despite being nearly a foot shorter than StoneBridge’s post players, Harrell found her most success driving to the lane.
“I don’t know, I just love the game like that,” Harrell said. “It’s just, I go and I think ‘I’m going to get that one,’ and I get it, and I get the next one, whether it’s a rebound, a steal, assist, whatever.”
Daisy Harris added 17. points. Alyson Gammons had a team-high six steals and four assists.
“It was a tough game,” Harris said. “I think that was an important win for us because we’re a new team so going out there and winning that game just proved to everybody what we can do.”
Tuesday was the last home game for Harris and Gammons, the team’s two seniors.
“That’s very special. It’s been fun playing here, and playing here at home, this is where I’ve been playing my whole life and I’m very proud of it,” Harris said.
“Proud to win my last home game with this team that I have this year. They’re an amazing team and I’m very proud of that.”
Carlisle will travel to No. 2 seeded Life Christian today in the state quarterfinals. Game time is still to be determined.
REGION 3D QUARTERFINALS
Magna Vista 48, Staunton River 35
Magna Vista started the Region 3D tournament with a 48-35 win over Staunton River in Ridgeway Tuesday night.
TaNashia Hairston led the Warriors with 24 points. Ja’Liah Wilson added 14 points, and SaNai Hairston-Williams added six.
The No. 3 seeded Warriors will travel to No. 2 Lord Botetourt for the region semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Region 2C Quarterfinals
Gretna 57, Patrick County 53
Patrick County saw its season come to an end Tuesday with a 57-53 loss to Gretna in the Region 2C tournament.
Sierra Hubbard led the Cougars with 18 points and 18 rebounds. The junior scored her 1,000th career point in the loss.
Samantha Harris added nine points, Abigail Epperson had eight, and Logan McGhee had nine rebounds for the Cougars.
Other scores
Region 3D Boys Quarterfinals: Northside 75, Magna Vista 54
