Bassett has won two straight games against Magna Vista, but Friday’s matchup has by far the most on the line.
The Bengals will face off against the Warriors in Ridgeway in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs. The two teams last met in the postseason in 2006, a game in which the Bengals won in double-overtime to move on to the state semifinals.
Bassett head coach Brandon Johnson was a senior on that Bengals squad.
Bassett is coming off of a 16-12 win over the Warriors in the regular season finale Friday night.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Good game Friday night, but you know it’s hard to beat a team twice,’ and I just stop them right there. When it comes to Magna Vista/Bassett, I don’t care if we play them twice, three times, four times, five times, every game is going to be just as hard as the first time because it’s a rivalry.
“Their staff is a great coaching staff. They know what we’re going to do. I feel like we have a good idea of their game plan and what they’re going to try to do. So when you have two staffs that are very familiar with the kids on the other team as well, it’s a matter of execution, and it comes down to minor things. A missed tackle here, fumbling the football, a missed block.”
Johnson called last Friday’s game “a dog fight.” His team was the one to make a play at the end of the game, but he knows it’ll be much different this week on the road.
The Bengals, though, feel ready for the postseason because they had to keep winning games late in the season just to get into the playoffs. Johnson said his team has felt like every game since Week 7 felt like a playoff matchup.
After starting the season 0-2, the Bengals are 6-2 since thanks to early-season adjustments.
“We talk about respect a lot. We talk about in life in order to be respected you’ve got to give respect. Same thing on the football field,” Johnson said. “People a lot of times looked at Bassett and chalked it up as a win on their schedule. We don’t want that in opponents’ minds anymore. We want them to think, ‘Man, we’re going to have to play football. We’re going to have to prepare. We can’t take a day off from practice.’... That’s the program I envisioned when I took over, and we’re slowly getting to that. And if teams overlook us I think we’ve kind of bit them for doing that. Whether it showed up in the win or loss in our way or not, i think we’ve been very, very competitive this year.”
Johnson said he knows there will be nerves among his players, all playing in their first postseason game. But the coaching staff has been working on a book study to teach players to turn nervous, negative energy into positive energy through preparation.
The important thing, to him, is making sure his players know Friday’s is just another football game against just another team.
“I think our guys are just taking it as that,” Johnson said. “Let’s go play another football game and let’s go execute.”
Bassett will travel to “The Hole” in Ridgeway to take on Magna Vista Friday at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
