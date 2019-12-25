Martinsville High School graduate Jaquice Sydnor finished his fourth season of football at Ferrum College with a Third Team All-ODAC selection.
Despite having to miss a game with a broken hand, and playing part of the season with a cast, Sydnor still recorded 30 solo tackles, 42 total tackles, an average of 4.7 per game, and grabbed one interception.
“It’s funny because due to injuries… there are games when I feel like I left something on the field because I missed a game and I wasn’t able to play to my full potential. But it was definitely good to be recognized.”
Sydnor was quick to credit his teammates for helping him this season, as well as those back home in Martinsville.
“I want to let them know I’m thankful for them,” Sydnor said.
The former Bulldog moved to Martinsville during his junior year of high school, and the town has had a big impact on his life. Now that he’s getting ready to graduate, he wants to give back to it.
Sydnor is a double-major at Ferrum in recreation management and ecotourism with a minor in sociology. He hopes to move back to Martinsville after graduating in the spring, and has big dreams, and a business plan, for building a recreation building in town for local students of all ages.
“After graduation, being that Martinsville has given so much to me… I feel that it’s necessary for me that I give something back or do something in Martinsville,” he said.
“I know the sky is the limit.”
While he said his four years at Ferrum has had its ups and down, he called his college experience “life changing.”
“I say that because I never thought it was capable of being a student at college, let alone being a student-athlete,” Sydnor said.
“I’m extremely proud of Jaquice,” said Ferrum Head Football Coach Rob Grande in an email. “His journey from Martinsville to Ferrum is a celebration of a lot of hard work by him and many that have supported him the past four years. Martinsville High School Athletic Director Tommy Golding deserves a lot of credit in Jaquices’ success. Coach Golding has been a great supporter and advocate for Martinsville High School athletics and Ferrum College. Jacquice is a Great Panther.”
Playing for former Martinsville football coach Orion Martin and current Bulldogs basketball coach Jeff Adkins taught Sydnor a lot that he took into his college experience. Lessons about how to control his big personality, and use it to his advantage as a leader on and off the field.
“Really stay focused. Because I have the type of personality where I’m a natural leader and I’m a fun person so my personality can take away from the goal or it can enhance the team in a better way,” Sydnor said. “And what they taught me was to really control my charisma, control my personality so I can make everybody else better rather than hindering the process.
“As far as football or athletics... Coach Martin, Coach Adkins, they always taught me to love to compete. (Martinsville assistant basketball coach Vincent) Dandridge, he was big on that. He told me no matter if people are naturally more athletic and gifted than I am, outwork them so I can have that edge. And that always stuck with me. And I love the fact that when I got to college as a freshman I wasn’t in the position where I wanted to be, so I was always trying to show them that I was competitive, that I can do the right things both on and off the field so I can be in a better position to compete with anybody, with my teammates, my opponents… and that really stuck with me.”
What Sydnor carried from Martinsville to Ferrum, and will still have beyond graduation is to keeping a positive attitude and his hopes high. He’s keeping his options open for beyond graduation. His hope is that he can continue to play football in some way, but if not he’s happy to return home and help the next generation.
“I’m making everything realistic so it’s like reality. I can actually do something with my life,” he said.
“My family, I want to tell them they are the reason I am how I am too… And the city of Martinsville, I can’t thank them more for all the opportunities they presented me, and will present me in the future. And I can’t wait to see what in store for me to give back to them.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
