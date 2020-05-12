There will be a lot of emotions both on and off the track when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to racing on Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
“I think that first lap is going to be exciting,” Cup Series rookie Quin Houff said by phone Tuesday. “An exciting moment in our sport, an exciting moment in our country, an exciting moment for any sports fan, I hope, that is bored out of their mind and needs something to watch.”
At the same time, Houff knows that first lap will be anything but easy. The drivers haven’t been in a car since the last race on March 8, just before the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Houff, who got married in October, has spent the last two months working with his new wife to fix up their home in Staunton, Virginia. Now, he’s spending time on the racing simulator and in the virtual classroom, trying to learn all he can about Darlington, a track where he’s never raced on any level.
With no practice or qualifying before Sunday’s green flag, the first lap, Houff said, will be about the drivers trying to get a feel for their cars again.
“We’re going to go off into Turn 1 not knowing what to expect,” he said. “Hoping that you don’t go down there and feel something you don’t want to, and get through that first run and make some adjustments at the first pit stop.
“I know that we’re going to put on a good show and I can’t reiterate enough how happy I am NASCAR has worked so diligently with health officials to put in a safe protocol for us to do this because our No. 1 priority obviously is everyone’s health and safety, from the drivers to the crews to the officials. We wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t safe so I’m looking forward to being the first sport back at it and putting on a good show for everyone back home.”
Houff spoke with the Bulletin about what the return to racing will be like, and what he’s learned about Darlington over the last week.
(Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and condense for clarity and space.)
Bulletin: How are you feeling heading into this weekend?
Houff: There’s a lot of feelings heading into this weekend. It’s mostly excitement about getting back to normal a little bit, getting back on track. Obviously this is an unexpected situation but I’m glad that NASCAR has worked with plenty of health officials and has a protocol and system together to keep us all safe so that we can get back on track and move forward with this.
Are you doing anything special this week to get ready for Sunday and the grind of racing again?
I’m in a little bit different situation than a lot of other drivers obviously. They’ve all been to Darlington in a Cup car or at least some car in a different series. I’m in a little bit different situation that I’ve never been to Darlington. Never even seen the track. So I’ve been doing a lot of studying as far as on the film side and the data side. Also my friends at Sim Seats have got a top of the line simulator I can use here at my home and I’ve been running a lot of laps on that. Trying to learn the track as best as I can so I’m not completely unfamiliar with it at the drop of the green flag Sunday afternoon. So there’s a lot that’s going to go into it.
My team has been hard at work since they’ve been back into it about a week ago now and getting these cars at a good baseline to get out there and figure the track out and hopefully we can salvage a good race out of this first one and go back Wednesday night and capitalize more on what we’ve learned.
So with this being your first time at Darlington, what is your biggest worry or the biggest thing you’re trying to learn about the track before you get there?
I think the biggest thing I’ve got to learn is obviously the line. This is a different track as far the line or position on the track you run at. Some tracks you run toward the bottom. Darlington’s more towards the wall so I’ve got to get more comfortable running up there at high speeds and the two different ends of the track are completely different. You’ve got Turns 1 and 2, that’s a lot bigger and a lot faster corner then you get down to 3 and 4 and it’s a lot narrower, a lot shorter corner. So between that and the old South Carolina asphalt down there tears tires up pretty good so there’s going to be a lot of conservation in that to make it last through the runs and it’s all going to be part of the learning curve but I’m ready for the challenge and ready to get back racing.
Do you feel like the sim helps you with that learning curve a little bit?
Absolutely. Sim Seats knocked it out the park with the sim they got me. I’ve never been a sim racer before but this sim they got me is as realistic as it gets. I’m actually on an actuating platform so I can feel the banking, I can feel the bumps. iRacing does a heck of a job with the visual aspects of the track. It looks very realistic. And I’ve had a lot of great people helping me out on there. Tonight I’ve got a group of guys getting together and we’re going to get a nice group together, hopefully around 40 or so, and we’re going to do 150 lap simulation race. So all that sort of stuff is going to add up and it’s going to make me a lot more comfortable heading into a race with no practice.
You all will have four races in 11 days. Is there anything you think that will do to the body? How do you prepare for that?
Luckily I’m still young and I’m going to ride that wave as long as I can, but definitely a lot of cardio is going to be taking place. I’ve tried to stay on top of running. It’s been hard in quarantine, the gyms are shut down and the weather might be bad, but we’ve tried the best we can. I’m looking forward to doing it. I don’t think it’s going to be too extremely hot but I know it’s going to be key to stay hydrated during and in between these races, especially once we get to Charlotte where we run more. But I think you’re going to see some tired drivers come 11 days from Sunday.
