Wood Brothers Racing Senior Vice President Jon Wood has no doubt in his mind the historic No. 21 car will be back towards the front in the NASCAR Cup Series by the end of the season.
But, Wood admits that getting to that point will take time.
With strict rules and quick turnarounds for races since NASCAR returned from coronavirus postponements last month, races have been run as one-day shows with no qualifying or practices leading up to the big events. While some drivers are so used to their cars and each track that not having practice doesn’t matter, for the Wood Brothers, with a new driver getting used to a new team, new crew chief, and new car, a lack of practice has slowed the transition.
Matt DiBenedetto joined Stuart's Wood Brothers this season from Leavine Family Racing. The Wood Brothers run Team Penske Fords, a change for DiBenedetto who drove a Toyota last season. DiBenedetto is also working with crew chief Greg Erwin for the first time, and while Wood said the two click well, it’s still taking time for each to know one another’s style.
“The thing that’s hurting us the most right now is not getting any practice,” Wood said by phone last week. “We show up to each race and literally start the race.
“You wouldn’t think it would be that important, and the guys on the broadcast, they make it sound like these cars are so dependent on engineering that they just show up at the track and go, and that’s true to an extent, but when you get into a situation like us where everybody is relatively new to it it's really hard.”
The Wood Brothers have seen good starts each week, and DiBenedetto led six laps at the second Darlington race, and 10 and four laps at each Charlotte race. He was running in the top 5 at the end of Stage 1 during the second Charlotte race and at Bristol.
Wood said the trouble comes during pit stops. Where other teams make adjustments to get better, the No. 21 has struggled to capitalize off of those early opportunities and stays largely the same throughout the race.
DiBenedetto finished ninth at the second Darlington race, but has followed that with finishes of 17th, 15th, 31st, and 25th.
“That isn’t because they don’t know what they’re doing, it’s because they haven’t had the experience yet to know exactly what changes will do what and that just takes time,” Wood said.
Wood compared this season to the 2016 season, the team’s first back running a full schedule. It was also the first full season for former driver Ryan Blaney. It was a transition year for the team with Blaney getting used to full-time competition and getting used to former crew chief Jeremy Bullins.
While the team is in that same frame of mind this year with so many changes, that transition time has been slowed by the extended break and new race schedule.
“It takes it so much longer because we’re basically using a race as practice. That’s how it’s working out,” Wood said.
Other than struggles on the track, Wood said the return of racing has been a lot smoother than most in the industry thought it would go. The Wood Brothers have had to work with sponsors differently, setting up zoom calls instead of at-track events, and Wood has been forced to run the team’s Twitter account from home to live tweet races.
“I believe everybody was expecting a lot of growing pains because it’s such a radical change from what we’re used to,” he said. “So far it’s been fairly seamless.”
Coming to the team’s home track of Martinsville this week, Wood said DiBenedetto is “historically a good short track racer."
“Short tracks are my favorite by far,” DiBenedetto said in a release from the team. “I’d be lying if I said anything different.. Martinsville is one of the most physically demanding tracks we go to. You never get a break there."
DiBenedetto will start Wednesday’s Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 from 19th place, as teams drew for starting positions since no qualifying will be held.
“Track position is big at Martinsville,” he said. “We’ll have to climb through the field, but it’s a long enough race that we can get back up there where we belong.”
The Wood Brothers currently sit on 99 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, and haven't won at Martinsville since 1973.
“Hopefully we can get the Wood Brothers a good finish because I know how much that track means to them," DiBenedetto said.
No matter what happens this week, Wood expects much different results once the team starts going back to tracks a second time and gets practices back.
“We haven’t had the chance yet to get a baseline for what Matt wants,” he said. “I feel like when we go back to Bristol for the second race I think we’ll be night and day better. The same thing for Martinsville. The fall race when we go back, I feel really good about it.
“I will be surprised if we’re not a top-10 car two months from now.”
