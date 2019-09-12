Any time Carlisle and North Cross meet up on the soccer field it’s going to be a close game with a lot of tension. The two rivals have faced one another in the last two VISAA Division II state championship games, and renewed the rivalry Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Unfortunately for both teams, they weren’t able to play a full 80 minutes to decide a regular season winner. A lightning storm hit the area with 30 minutes remaining in the second half, forcing the rivals to finish in a 1-1 tie.
North Cross got on the board first off of a penalty kick in the 15th minute.
Carlisle had several chances to even the score late in the first half. In the final 10 minutes, Landon Wagoner had a header that went over the goal, and Jacob Tisdale had a header off of a corner kick by Vitor Otsuka miss out of bounds. Otsuka had another free kick at midfield go inside to Wagoner, but the ball went off the side of Wagoner’s foot and out of bound, and another free kick by Otsuka was too hard.
The game got chippy in stoppage time of the first half, with players from both teams having words near midfield. Carlisle was given a red card, forcing the Chiefs to play man-down for the second half.
Being undermanned didn’t stop them though. In the opening minutes of the second, Juan Vascones drew a foul in the box, and Otsuka put through the penalty kick to even the score.
“We earned that goal,” Carlisle Head Coach Grant Boaz said. “I was proud of the resiliency and the fight we showed, especially playing a man down. That goal was really earned.”
Just a few minutes later both teams were forced off the field by lightning. After a nearly hour delay, an attempt the resume the game was again stopped by another strike, and both team’s coaches decided to just call it an official game.
The rivals won’t play again in the regular season, but they seem to always find a way to meet up at least once in the playoffs.
Carlisle is 2-1-2 on the season. Their next scheduled game is at Hargrave Military Academy on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
