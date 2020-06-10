Jimmie Johnson: Martinsville Speedway 'absolutely on my wish list' to return to after retirement

Jimmie Johnson drove through a heavy downpour of rain on his way to Martinsville Speedway Wednesday.
A rare sight for the future NASCAR Hall of Famer who has become accustomed to standing in the sun in victory lane at the track where he leads all active drivers with nine wins.
Johnson, a 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, announced in November this would be his final full-time year racing. But the sport’s winningest active driver said by phone Wednesday that he doesn’t expect this fall’s playoff race to be his finale at Martinsville Speedway.
“This track would absolutely be on my wish list to come back and race at in the future,” Johnson said. “So I feel like this isn’t a hard close to my experience at Martinsville.”
So what is it about Martinsville that has been special to Johnson?
“For the track, just how much fun it is to race those really tight corners,” he said. “We have a different experience in our cars at Martinsville than anywhere else. It’s really get in there and use the bumper on the car and bump one another, and use how much power our cars have. The finesse needed to muscle the car around those tight turns, get the car up off the corner and then you have to manage your brake system getting in. We’re really on the edge of what the vehicle is capable of from braking to acceleration. So you’re just in this experience of taxing the vehicle at all times but at a slow pace where you can also rough people up. So I really enjoy the experience there.”
Johnson has previously said he plans to continue racing in various series in the years to come. Knowing that has made this final full season easier to cope with.
He still has at least one more race to look forward to at Martinsville as well after Wednesday. The Cup Series is scheduled to return to Martinsville in November for the final race before the championship.
“We’re coming back a second time later in the year so it’s not as near in the forefront of my mind,” he said.
The final season has been anything but ordinary for the driver of the No. 48. After a two month hiatus by the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent social distancing rules, there have been a lot of different responsibilities for Johnson than he expected, from sanitizing and taking care of his own equipment so he’s the only one touching it, to holding zoom calls with sponsors instead of traveling, no fans in the stands, and no media center visits.
While that has been an adjustment, Johnson said he’s actually enjoyed the simplicity of the new race schedule, with one day shows of no practice or qualifying, and races every three days.
“Three races in seven days is what a race car driver dreams of,” he said. “To be in the car and go racing, I’m so thankful that I am able to do to that.”
With about five months still left in the season, Johnson hasn’t quite started thinking about the end of his career, though he said the thought has creeped into his mind from time to time. When he has let his mind slip, it’s typically been to thoughts of getting back into victory lane, a place he hasn’t stood since 2017.
If he had one hope for the rest of the year, it’s to get back to that place and have a chance at No. 8 come championship weekend.
“I’ve really enjoyed the experience I have with my team and my crew guys. We have such a bond and really are advancing our cars to become more competitive and get back to the race form we want to have, so that part really is what motivates me the most,” he said. “And then as the year progresses I really hope that we can be competitive enough to be in the final four and go out for my final full-time race with a shot at being a champion.”
What exactly will that take?
“We need to win,” Johnson said. “Just to simplify it. I think winning is the start, and then if we’re able to win multiple races I think we can become a true contender.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276) 638-8801 ext. 241.
