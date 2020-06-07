Staff report
A day after NASCAR returns to racing at Martinsville Speedway, outreach groups will bring food, water and hygiene supplies to the speedway for an event to support Henry County.
The Joey Logano Foundation, The NASCAR Foundation, and Elevation Outreach — an outreach ministry of Elevation Church based in Charlotte, N.C. — are partnering with Convoy of Hope to bring a food bank to Martinsville Speedway on Thursday. Guests may pick up donations in the bus parking lot at Gate 13 on Clover Road, located across the street from the Track Services building at the speedway. Access to Clover Road will be available from Industrial Park Drive from 9 a.m.-noon on that day.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano initiated the Joey Logano Foundation and Elevation Outreach COVID-19 relief fun with $1 million in response and relief.
“We’ve been able to make a significant impact in multiple communities by focusing on educational equality, food distribution, financial shortages and medical supplies,” Logano said in a release. “Since inception, one of my favorite events throughout this initiative has been the mobile distribution event with Convoy of Hope in Darlington, S.C. This was my favorite event because with just one truck, we were able to provide necessary supplies to almost 1,000 families.”
Convoy of Hope will provide more than 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to approximately 1,000 households and vehicles during its drive-thru distribution at the track. This will be the second event held at a NASCAR-owned facility following the first joint relief effort at Darlington Raceway on May 18.
In compliance with guidelines set by the federal, state and local health officials, the event will follow a contactless point-of-distribution model for safety. As residents arrive at the speedway, food will be placed by volunteers in the trunk or backseat of the vehicles.
“During these trying times for our country, it’s been incredibly inspiring to see the industry rally around these special events to help give back to communities in need,” Logano said. “My hope is that by everyone doing their part, we can maintain hope and continue to get through this together.”
As Henry County has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinsville Speedway has served as a coronavirus testing site through the Virginia Department of Health.
To learn more about Convoy of Hope, visit convoyofhope.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.