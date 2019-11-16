Tears streamed down the face of Bassett football coach Brandon Johnson following the Bengals' 36-7 loss to Magna Vista Friday night. But he wasn't crying about the loss. They were tears of pride for the steps his team took to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and finish with a 6-5 record.
“These tears aren't because we lost, it's because I don't get to coach a great group anymore,” Johnson said. “But next year's group is going to be just as good. These guys have set the stage for Bassett football going forward and I think eyes have opened... Nobody expected us to be here, and I'm just proud of these seniors and the way they've worked for me.
“Adversity struck tonight, I thought we kept fighting. Hats off to Magna Vista... It's nothing but respect. I'm just so glad we had a chance to come out here and play tonight in the first round of the playoffs against them.”
Here's more from the Bengals loss in Ridgeway Friday night:
INJURY BATTLES
The injury bug bit the Bengals at the worst possible time leading up to Friday's playoff opener. Junior center Nate Hankins was injured early in the week and unable to play, putting Bassett's already thin offensive line down another player.
Backup Juan Sanchez, who had never played center until this week, was injured midgame Friday and eventually taken away in an ambulance, forcing Bassett to go a junior varsity player.
“It's one of them things, you've got to battle through that,” Johnson said.
The Warriors were able to exploit the Bengals' offensive line issues, finishing the night with five tackles for loss and four sacks. Excluding lost yards for sacks, Bassett had just 19 yards rushing.
In the third quarter, a bad snap ended up in the endzone, and was recovered by Magna Vista linebacker Logan George for a touchdown.
“Hats off to them they put pressure on that. They knew the weakness and they hit it,” Johnson said of Magna Vista's defense. “We've got to do a better job of being prepared when those things happen.
“The centers that came in, none of them had ever played it before in their lives. The center, Juan, did an excellent job in the first half. He was battling his tail off. He'd never done it. We had him working it all week. Then the backup, Ricky, we had him working it all week. Ricky at the end of the first half, his pinky is sideways. They pop it back in, he tapes it up, he goes back and plays a position he's never played. That's what I've tried to instill in these kids is keep battling.”
BUILDING A FOUNDATION
Bassett will lose 17 seniors off of this year's squad, 12 of which have been with the team for all three of Johnson's seasons.
While Johnson said the last two senior classes have had talent, he admits he didn't have enough time to work with them like he has this year's crop. These are the players who helped the Bengals start a foundation to build upon in the future.
“On February 2, 2017, outside of my family and having kids and being married, in my career it was the best day of life because a dream came true to be the football coach at Bassett,” Johnson said. “A lot of them came up and talked to me in the auditorium. They were freshmen then, and they bought in. I've got a couple of seniors who just came out this year but about 12 of them have been with me since Day 1. it's been a good ride with them.”
LOOKING AHEAD
The Bengals will take a little time off to rest and reflect on the 2019 season and watch the seniors graduate before hitting the weight room to get ready for 2020.
Bassett will be well-prepared for next season with nine starters returning on offense, including freshman quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston and sophomore running back Simeon Walker-Muse.
The team will also bring up a host of players from J.V. Johnson said the junior varsity squad had its best season in “a long time.”
“I'm excited about the future," Johnson said. "It's one of those things you hate to think about now because of course we wanted to come out here and perform a little bit better but our future is bright. We've got a lot of kids that battle and I'm excited about the future and where we're going to go.”
