Whatever is the equivalent of a race day perfect game, the No. 2 team of Brad Keselowski threw one at Martinsville Speedway last spring.
Keselowski led 446 of the 500 laps and never lost a spot on pit road. Five times the Team Penske driver came into a pit stop leading the race, and all five times he left still in first. On his other pit stop he came in second, and left in first.
Keselowski won the race by more than half a second.
“That was a great race for us,” said Team Penske pit crew coach Trent Cherry, who spoke with the Bulletin by phone on Monday. “In six stops we went out first all six times… that’s like a perfect race. The driver did his job, the pit crew did their job, the pit calls were right. That was a really, really good race for us. And the pit crew, that was probably one of their best races of the year.”
Comparing last year’s win by Keselowski’s team to a perfect game in baseball is an apt comparison because pit crews function much like any other sports team. While Keselowski gets the credit for the win, there’s a whole host of others working with him to make sure he got there.
Team Penske – the team for drivers Keselowski, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney – has a department of about nine who work together to coach and prepare each driver’s pit crews. Cherry leads the way as the coach, in charge of all the crews at the track, recruiting pit crew members, building teams, and training.
Penske also has an athletic director, Jim Beichner, a strength and conditioning coach, two assistant coaches, an equipment manager, and film manager.
“We’re like our own little world back here in the shop making sure our guys are ready to go when the time is right,” Cherry said.
Cherry has been with Penske since the summer of 1997, and he became a coach while working on a pit crew in 2001. The team didn’t have a pit crew coach at the time.
Pit crew members are recruited based on their athletic abilities, not on how much they know about cars. Cherry said they actually prefer for them to come in not knowing anything about racecars. That training comes later.
“We’re more geared towards, we’ll teach them about the car, but you can’t really teach athletic ability,” Cherry said. “So we get the best athletes in here and then figure out how we’re going to make it work with them.”
Once the athletes are recruited, they’re put through a course to learn how to work on cars.
“It’s important when we’ve got a wreck situation or something the crew chief has got to be able to talk to them and they’ve got to be able to understand what they’re doing. So they’ve got to learn that stuff. Some of them actually have a better car knowledge than others, but that’s not a deal-breaker or maker.”
In a normal season, a typical week for Penske pit crew members starts with races on Sundays, followed by film reviews and workouts on Mondays. Tuesday is an off day, followed by a competition day on Wednesday, practice and situation day on Thursday, then Friday and Saturday are for rest again before heading back to the track on Sunday.
Strength and conditioning coach John Rowan has developed specific workouts for each position on the pit crew, but most focus on the core, footwork, and hand-eye coordination.
“Certain guys need to be able to do certain things better than others, and that’s (Rowan’s) job is to make sure that we’re getting the best out of those guys that we can,” Cherry said.
“You train for this sport like you would train for any other sport and it’s really position specific. And that’s kind of the focus we have on making sure these guys do position specific drills that will help them.”
The return to racing during the coronavirus pandemic has forced every team to make changes to how they go about the week, and Cherry said there’s been a complete schedule change for his crews. Where they would typically all practice, workout, and watch film together, they’re now having to stagger each with smaller groups.
NASCAR was forced to stop the season for more than two months due to COVID-19, and since returning the sport has implemented a condensed schedule that has added a second race each week. While drivers say racing twice per week hasn’t been much of a challenge, Cherry has had to make changes to help his pit crew members deal with the extra work.
While there aren’t any recommendations for how much rest to give crew members between events, Cherry said he likes to give at least a day or two off before each race. He compared it to the football adage “the best playoff teams are the ones that are the healthiest.”
It’s a process they’re still learning, but he’s seen his athletes take well to his coaching style.
“You’ve got to be smart,” he said. “As a coach, part of my job is to coach the guys but the other part is I’ve got to manage their bodies and make sure that we’re giving them rest when they need rest. If we’re not resting our guys and we’re just beating them up that actually doesn’t do our guys any good.
“There are some coaches out there, they’ll just go, go, go and that’s all they know. And then guys get hurt and their teams struggle. And there are other guys that really manage their guys. I’ve got some veterans on my team that I know really well and I think as long as I watch them and make sure they’re honest with me on how they’re feeling we kind of work through it together.”
The Cup Series will come to Martinsville on Wednesday, just three days after a race at Atlanta, another quick turnaround for the teams. And Martinsville isn’t an easy place for any pit crew, especially given how small pit road is.
Luckily, Cherry said, all three of the Penske teams have historically pitted really well at Martinsville – last spring being the biggest indicator of that – and they’re all pitting really well right now, too, in his mind.
And they all like going to Martinsville, which is one of Cherry’s favorite tracks as well.
“They love the idea of winning clocks. It’s a cool place to win,” Cherry said. “It’s got a great trophy. We’ve won there a couple times as a company. I think honestly I would say we would obviously be on everybody’s radar when we go just because our drivers are so good there and our crew chiefs understand the place.
“Hopefully the guys will be as excited about it as I am and we’ll see what we can do. It’ll be under the lights on a Wednesday night so you can’t get any better than that.”
