As expected in the first part of this 3-part series looking at the Martinsville Phillies and Danville Braves from the 1990s, in the first 11 years of the Braves local organization the team had quite a few more major leaguers than the local Phillies team. It makes sense given the Atlanta Braves were a much better team than the Philadelphia Phillies.
If you missed Part 1 of this series, it listed all of the players from the Martinsville Phillies, a rookie league team in the Philadelphia Phillies organization that played at Hooker Field from 1988-1998. Part 2 will look at all the players from the Danville Braves, a rookie league team in the Atlanta Braves organization that began play in 1993 and still plays at Dan Daniels Memorial Park today, who moved on to the major leagues. Finally, in Part 3, coming later this week, we’ll compare both teams and set up a simulated game to see who organization produced the better overall MLB team.
In the interest of fairness, since the Phillies were only in Martinsville for 11 seasons, we’ll also just look at the first 11 seasons of the Braves in Danville. One thing to notice, while Danville had more players overall, averaging about five future major leaguers per season while Martinsville only averaged about three, the star power in Danville may not stack up to that of those who played in Martinsville. I’ll let you be the judge of that. Here are the players.
1993
The immediate name that stands out on the 1993 team was Jermaine Dye, a rightfielder who eventually became the 2005 World Series MVP while playing with the White Sox. Dye played 14 MLB seasons with four teams, hitting .274/.338/.488 with 325 home runs. He was named to two All-Star Games, and won one Gold Glove and one Silver Slugger award.
1994
Another big star came through Danville the following season. Andruw Jones went on to have a stellar 17 year career, spending 12 seasons patrolling centerfield with the Braves. Jones made five All-Star Games, won 10 Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger award, and received 19 percent of the Hall of Fame vote in 2019, the highest of any player in either Danville or Martinsville in that time.
Jones, a career .254 hitter who had 434 career homeruns, 1,200 RBIs, and 1,933 hits, was most known for his glove. He led the National League in outfield putouts six times and outfield assists three times. He was also the youngest player in MLB in both 1996 and 1997.
Another big name also played in Danville with Jones, though he was a big name for much different reasons. John Rocker, a left handed pitcher, played six MLB seasons with four teams, making 280 appearances with 88 saves. Rocker was most known, though, for allegedly being the inspiration behind the main character for the HBO comedy “Eastbound and Down.”
1996
Danville saw seven future pros come through in 1996. Six on the field and one in the dugout. Current Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker was in charge in Danville for one season before moving up through the team’s organization.
Jason Marquis was the long future all-star in Snitker’s lineup. Marquis played 15 MLB seasons with nine teams, making 377 appearances nad 318 starts with a 4.61 ERA. Marquis was a 2009 All-Star and 2005 Silver Slugger.
1998
Another future star came through Danville in 1998 – Rafael Furcal was a switch-hitting shortstop who made three All-Star games in his 14 MLB seasons. Furcal was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2000. He was a career .281/.346/.402 hitting with 1,800 hits in 1,600 games.
2000
There were two pretty big Adams who got their start in Danville in 2000.
Adam Wainwright is one of only two players from that time period still playing in the majors today. Wainwright has played all 14 of his MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, making 316 starts in that time, throwing 22 complete games and making three saves with a career 3.39 ERA.
Wainwright had made three all-star teams and finished in the top 3 of Cy Young voting four times, while also winning two Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger. He’s led the NL in wins, tarts, shutouts, and innings pitched twice. In 2019 he was the eighth oldest player in baseball.
Adam LaRoche, a first basemen and right fielder, also went on to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award in MLB, playing 12 seasons and 1,600 games with a career .260 batting average and 255 home runs.
2002
Jeff Francoeur patrolled right field for the Braves in 2002, and went on to play 12 MLB seasons with eight teams. Francoeur won the 2007 Gold Glove, and led the NL in outfield assists five times.He had 1,400 hits and 160 home runs with a .261 career batting average.
2003
The only other player from this time period of the Braves still in the Major Leagues is Charlie Morton, a right-handed pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays who has played 12 MLB seasons with five teams. Morton has a career 4.07 ERA in 249 starts. He’s made two All-Star Games and was third in the AL Cy Young voting last season.
Here’s the rest of the players who reached the Major Leagues from Danville between 1993-2003:
1993
- Damon Hollins – four MLB seasons with three teams, .242/.284/.417 hitter.
- Randall Simon – eight MLB seasons with six teams, .283/.320/.422 hitter.
- Carl Schutz – Left handed pitcher who played one MLB season, making three appearances on the mound.
- Esteban Yan – the fourth youngest player in MLB when he made his debut in 1996. Yan went on to play 11 MLB seasons with seven teams. He had a career 5.14 ERA in 427 appearances, making 23 starts and earning 51 saves.
1994
- Glenn Williams – played 13 games in one MLB season, collecting 17 hits in 42 plate apperances.
- Micah Bowie – six MLB seasons with five teams, making 19 starts in 88 appearances with a career 6.16 ERA.
- Kevin Millwood – 16 MLB seasons with seven teams, he had a career .526 ERA in 451 games, making 443 starts. Millwood was a 1999 All-Star. He had a perfect fielding percentage five times in his career.
- Damian Moss – the southpaw played four MLB seasons with four teams, going 22-19 with a career 4.50 ERA over 74 games and 61 starts.
1995
- Rob Sasser – had just one plate appearance in one MLB season.
- Winston Abreu – a reliever, he played three MLB seasons with four teams, making 38 appearances with a 7.31 ERA.
- Bruce Chen – played 17 MLB seasons with 11 teams, going 82-81 with a 4.62 ER. He was the fourth youngest player in baseball when he made his debut in 1998, and he led the American League in starts in 2012 with 34.
- Jimmy Osting – a southpaw, he played two MLB seasons with two teams, making three starts and six appearances with a 6.43 ERA.
1996
- Steve Torrealba – played two MLB seasons, playing 15 games and taking 19 at-bats with the Braves. He had two career hits and three career walks.
- Kevin McGlinchy – also played two MLB seasons with the Braves, going 7-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 64 games.
- Jason Shiell – played three MLB seasons for three teams, making 24 appearances with a 6.92 ERA.
- Ismael Villegas – made one career start, allowing four earned runs on four hits in 2.2 innings pitched.
- Joe Winkelsas – played two MLB seasons in 1999 and 2006. His first stint saw him throw just just 0.1 innings, allowing runs on four hits. His second time up he made seven appearances, allowing six earned runs.
1997
- Marcus Giles – the secondbaseman played seven MLB seasons, six with the Braves. A 2003 All-Star, he had a career .277/.353/.429 line with 76 homeruns.
- Joey Nation – played one season, losing in both his starts, allowing nine earned runs in 11.2 innings pitched.
- Ruben Quevedo – played four MLB seasons with two teams, going 14-30 in 66 appearances, 58 starts, with a 6.15 ERA.
- Luis Rivera – played one MLB season split between the Braves and Orioles, playing six games, allowing one earned run in 7.1 innings.
- Aaron Taylor – played three MLB season all with the Mariners, throwing 21.1 innings with an 8.86 ERA.
1998
- Cory Aldridge – an outfielder who played two MLB seasons, making 18 plate appearances in 13 games, collecting one hit.
- J.C. Boscan – a catcher, who played three of his four MLB seasons with the Braves. Boscan had 30 plate appearances and seven hits in 17 games.
- Roman Colon – played six MLB seasons, going 8-10 in 124 appearances. He made eight starts and had a 5.19 ERA.
1999
- Wilson Betemit – a switch hitting infielder who played 11 MLB seasons, Betemit was the youngest player in baseball when he debuted in 2001.
- Matt Belisle – played 15 MLB seasons, going 52-58 with a .473 ERA. He led the NL with 80 games played in 2012.
- John Ennis – played for three teams in three seasons, he had a career 7.81 ERA in 16 games, including two starts and two saves.
- John Foster – a southpaw who played three MLB seasons, Foster made 90 appearances and threw 60.2 innings with a 4.90 ERA.
- Tim Spooneybarger – a righty who threw for three seasons, making 88 appearances with a 3.24 ERA.
2000
- Garrett Jones – played eight seasons and 911 games, making 3200 plate appearances with a .251 batting average and 122 home runs.
- Alejandro Machado – made six plate appearances in 10 games, collecting one hit.
- Tony Pena – the shortstop played four seasons and made 870 plate appearances with a .228 batting average.
- Chris Waters – the southpaw played two seasons, making 12 starts and 16 appearanes with a 4.44 ERA.
2001
- Jose Capellan – played 99 games in five seasons, with a 4.89 ERA.
- Andy Marte – played 307 games in seven seasons, with a .218 batting average.
- Brayan Pena – catcher and first baseman, played 12 seasons with a .259 batting average and 23 home runs.
- Blaine Boyer – a reliever for 12 seasons and nine teams, Boyer had a 4.55 ERA in 447 games.
2002
- Kyle Davis – played eight seasons, making 152 mound appearances and 144 starts with a career 5.57 ERA.
- Anthony Lerew – played five seasons, making 20 appearances and 11 starts.
- Dan Meyer – the southpaw played five seasons, making 103 appearances with a 5.46 ERA.
2003
- Mike Hessman, an infielder who played 109 games over five MLB season with 42 hits and 14 home runs.
- Chuck James, a southpaw who also played five MLB season with a career 4.53 ERA over 72 appearances and 55 starts.
