By Cara Cooper
Bulletin Sports Editor
Minor League Baseball was once the biggest game in town across Southern Virginia.
The Martinsville Phillies took up residence at Hooker Field from 1988-1998, and the Danville Braves started playing in 1993, still playing today at Dan Daniels Memorial Park. Both were short season rookie league affiliates that played, or still play, in the Appalachian League.
Since there aren’t any baseball games happening right now, and there likely won’t be any for the foreseeable future, why don’t we take a look back at the two local MiLB teams and see how they compare in terms of producing Major League Baseball players.
This will be a series in three parts. Today, we’ll look at the 11 seasons of the Martinsville Phillies and how many of their players went on to MLB. The second part, coming out on Wednesday, will look at the first 11 seasons of the Danville Braves and how many of their players went on to MLB. The third part, coming next Sunday, will be a simulated game with the best starting nine, best starting pitcher, and best reliever from each team to see which organization had the more productive 90s.
To start, it’s important to note something about the 90s Philadelphia Phillies versus the Atlanta Braves, the parents organizations for each local team.
The Phillies weren’t very good, and the Braves were incredible.
Sure, Philadelphia made the World Series in 1993, but over the 11 seasons it had a minor league affiliate in Martinsville that’s the only time they made the MLB playoffs. On the other hand, beginning in 1993, Atlanta made the playoffs 12 of the next 13 seasons, reaching the World Series three times, winning one.
And, as you can imagine, good, well-run major league baseball organizations typically have equally good minor league teams (very few organizations that have sustained success are built solely through free agency). The Philadelphia Phillies’ run of success didn’t start until 2007, and by then very few players who started in Martinsville remained.
Which could very well be why over 11 seasons the Martinsville Phillies never had a winning record, and, likewise, Martinsville saw very few players go on to have prolonged big league success. There were a few, two in particular, who made big names for themselves in MLB, but for the most part it was just a few relievers here and there.
Let’s take a look at Martinsville Phillies team over the years.
1988-1989
The first two seasons of the Martinsville Phillies saw just five total future major leaguers, all pitchers: Toby Borland, Donnie Elliott, Paul Fletcher, Jeff Patterson, and Bob Wells.
Borland and Wells were the only players to have prolonged MLB success, both pitching for nine seasons as right handed relievers. Wells led the American League in games played as a pitcher in 1999, appearing in 76 games with the Minnesota Twins. He finished his career 40-28 with a 5.03 ERA in 414 appearances. Borland finished 11-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 209 appearances, playing for five different teams over his career.
1990
Things changed for the Phillies in 1990, leaning more towards the hitting side. Three future major leaguers suited up in Martinsville that year, none of which were pitchers at the time.
Mike Lieberthal had the longest MLB season of any Martinsville Phillie to that point, playing 14 seasons for two teams. A career .274 hitter with 150 homeruns, Lieberthal was named to two National League All-Star teams, and won the NL Gold Glove in 1999. That same season he led the league in games started as a catcher with 143, and he finished in the top 5 in that statistic six times over his career.
Gary Bennett, who played in Martinsville for two seasons, went on to play 13 seasons in MLB as a catcher for eight different teams, hitting .241 over his career with 22 homeruns. Mike Farmer, an outfielder with Martinsville, was turned into a left-handed pitcher when he reached MLB with the Colorado Rockies in 1996, appearing in seven games on the mound. As a switch hitter, he also had 10 plate appearances with the Rockies, collecting four hits, all singles. Farmer hit 10 homeruns in his season in Martinsville.
1991-1992
Three more right-handed pitchers was the best Martinsville saw over the next two seasons. Ricky Bottalico was named a 1996 NL All-Star with the Phillies, and finished his 12 year career with a 33-42 record and 3.99 ERA in 562 appearances. He finished eighth in the NL in saves in two different seasons.
Tony Fiore played four MLB seasons with two teams, finishing with 12-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 87 appearances, including two starts.
Larry Mitchell, who was originally from Charlottesville and was drafted out of James Madison, played one MLB season, making seven appearances on the mound. Mitchell was the only Martinsville player from Virginia to reach the major leagues.
1993
After five seasons, Martinsville saw its best future player suit up at Hooker Field in 1993, when Indiana native Scott Rolen patrolled third base. Rolen would go on to have a 70 WAR career in his 17 year MLB career, playing for four different teams, including seven seasons in Philadelphia. A career .281 hitter with a .364 on-base percentage, Rolen finished with 316 home runs, 1,287 RBIs, and 118 stolen bases. He was named 1997 NL Rookie of the Year, made seven all-star games, won eight Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger, and was fourth in NL MVP voting in 2004. He twice led the NL in putouts and assists at third base.
Rolen was joined by two more future major leaguers in his Martinsville season: Bobby Estalella, a catcher who hit .216 over nine MLB seasons with 48 career home runs, and Rich Hunter, a right handed pitcher who played one season in Philly in 1996, appearing in 14 games with a 6.49 ERA. Hunter played two seasons in Martinsville.
1994-1995
Over the next two seasons, five future major leaguers played in Martinsville:
Jason Boyd, a right handed reliever played five MLB season with four different teams, finishing with a 5-2 record and a 5.74 ERA.
Reggie Taylor, a centerfielder, played five MLB seasons for three different teams, hitting .231/.274/.381.
Dave Coggin, a starting right-handed pitcher played three MLB seasons with a 5.33 ERA, 10-12 record in 60 appearances, including 29 career starts.
Jason Kershner, a left-handed relief pitcher played three MLB seasons for two teams, going 3-5 with a 4.22 ERA, making 89 appearances. Fellow lefty Anthony Shumaker played one MLB season, going 0-3 with a 5.96 ERA in eight appearances, including four starts.
1996
Martinsville only saw two players from the 1996 season reach the Majors, but they both had big careers for different reasons.
Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins was a switch-hitting shortstop who played 15 of his 17 seasons in Philadelphia. A career .264/.324/.418 hitter, with 231 homeruns, 936 RBIs, 470 stolen bases, Rollins made three all-star game appearances, and won the NL MVP in 2007. He also won four gold gloves, one silver slugger, and was the 2014 Roberto Clemente Award recipient, given annually to the player who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.”
Rollins led the NL in at-bats, fielding percentage, and triples four times, and in plate appearances three times.
Joining Rollins on the 1996 roster was Carlos Silva, a right-handed starting pitcher who played nine seasons in MLB with four different teams, finishing his career with a 70-70 record and 4.68 ERA in 316 appearances, including 180 starts.
Silva, who played three seasons in Martinsville, led the American League in pitcher fielding percentage three times, but he is most well-known to me as the pitcher who started the game for the Chicago Cubs the first time I ever went to Wrigley Field.
1997-1998
Four more future major leaguers played in Martinsville over the Phillies final two seasons in town.
Ryan Madson had the longest career, playing until 2018, when at 38 years old he was the seventh oldest player in baseball. Nine of his 13 MLB seasons were spent with the Phillies. He finished his career with a 61-48 record and a 3.48 ERA in 740 appearances, including 18 starts. He recorded 91 saves over his career.
Derrick Turnbow and Franklin Nunez were two righ handed relievers. Turnbow spent two seasons in Martinsville, and went on to play seven MLB seasons with two teams, finishing with a 17-16 record in 4.30 ERA in 257 appearances. Turnbow was named an NL All-Star in 2006.
Franklin Nunez played two MLB seasons, with a 7.47 ERA in 13 appearances and 15.2 IP.
Jorge Padilla, a right-handed rightfielder played one season with the Washington Nationals, hitting .120 over 26 plate appearances.
