These are just a few suggestions for what coaches said player of all ages could be during right now to stay in shape and be ready to go as soon as football begins.
It’s not an ideal time with the entire state quarantined due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus, but coaches agreed even if players aren’t able to be with their teams and practice with coaches, it’s important to be creative and get outside and move as much as possible.
Whether you’re a middle school, high school, or college football player, or a player much younger, here are tips from local high school and college coaches.
Joe Favero – Magna Vista football coach
“The No. 1 thing is they need to get up and move. They can’t just sit in the house, play video games and do their school work that they’re still supposed to be keeping up with. They need to get out and move a little bit. But follow the guidelines, keep their social distancing.
“Luckily with the internet now there’s a lot of information about building strength. A ton of things have come out about building strength without weights right now, and I’m sure they can find that information and still continue to try to get stronger without necessarily having weights to lift or being able to going to a gym.
“It doesn’t take a lot of room to work on football skills. So if you have a flat area that’s probably 20 feet wide and you can do some football drills on your own. I know our kids know a lot of them, but they can also get on the internet, get on YouTube and see some drills they can do in some smalls places and continue to work.”
Brandon Johnson – Bassett football coach
“As an athlete in general, even other sports, there are always things they can get out in the yard and do. A basketball player can put a basketball in his hands and dribble, work on his jumpshot.
Football players can work on their footwork, speed drills, bodyweight exercises. And in the age of technology there’s so much out there for them. You can go on YouTube, Twitter, whatever it may be, there’s so much out there to keep them active.
“I tell my guys all the time, the way we grew up we were outside all day anyway. Go outside, enjoy the fresh air and do a little workout, whether it be with bands or just bodyweight or if you have weights at home. Do the things that you know we’ve done throughout our time together, because we do a lot of bodyweight stuff in our workouts, so get out there and research those things. Technology can be our friend if we use it right and I think any kid of any age can find something they can be doing outside, enjoying the fresh air, and get out from the behind the TV screen, computer screen, the phone, and just go out and be active.”
Dane Damron – head
football coach, UVA-Wise
“I just think anytime it’s pretty outside, get out and play. I don’t think that you have to go out and do drills for football, just go out and play. Just be outside. Stay active. There’s a whole bunch of bodyweight stuff you can do. I don’t know if you’ll get stronger, per se, but you’ll maintain. Pushups, sit-ups, squats, you can do all that without going to the weight room.
“I just think kids need to get outside and play… I just think you’ve got to get outside and run, play, cut. Shoot basketball, play Wiffle ball, throw the frisbee. Just get out and play and stay active and make sure your muscles are staying warm. To me, that’s the key thing. I think that we’ve got all these young kids convinced that they’ve got to specialize and do all these things specifically for the sport of football. Just get out and play. Shoot hoops. Throw the baseball. Have fun. Play tag. Especially if you’re a middle school kid, play tag. There’s no better agility and movement than playing tag. So just get outside.”
Bobby Martin – Martinsville football coach
“Just the basic stuff. Sit-ups, pushups, crunches, lunges, jump rope. Just basic stuff like that. They don’t have to go out and go the weight room and do this. Just stay healthy and stay basically in shape the best you can.”
David Morrison – Patrick County football coach
“Kind of like we tell our guys – be responsible. If you want to change the world get up and make your bed first thing in the morning. Get into a routine. Get up and do all the things that you’re supposed to be doing. Make your bed, read a book, make sure you’re staying on top of your studies. Do something. Just get up and be active. That’s the biggest thing.
“As far as working out, we would probably tell kids if you’re looking for ideas go watch the Rocky movies. There’s plenty of ideas of how to work out by watching the Rocky movies. There are a thousand things on YouTube and things like that that they could be looking at if they want to.
“You just have to get creative in times like these when you don’t have a lot of resources. You kind of go back to that old school mentality of how do you get in shape? How did people get in shape before they had weightlifting classes and things like that? It’s just bodyweight exercises and running and speed and agilities and ply-o-metrics. It’s a lot of that stuff you can do on your own. You just have to get a little bit more creative with it.”
Patrick Henry – head football coach, Averett University
“With the transition to Twitter and Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and all these other things that exist, they have access to thousands and thousands of videos at their fingertips. We’ve been trying to post a workout routine that they can do every day from things as simple as taking a deck of cards and you flip it over and you’ve got a four that means you do four of this exercise... There’s all kinds of creative ways you can do things.
“Some of our guys have access to a tire and they’re using that as some kind of weight resistance. You have all kinds of band workouts you can do. I saw the other day someone put online about taking chalk and making a speed ladder on the sidewalk. So I would say use all those resources that you have while doing your best job to obey the orders that your state has in place to ensure safety.
“The key is you have to do something. That’s when championships are made when nobody is watching. That’s where we’ll really find out the separating factors, those guys who are willing to find a way, to not make an excuse, to find a way to get something done. Whether it be jog down the street, do some bodyweight resistance workouts or a burpee… I think that’s where the true champions are going to separate themselves. What they’re doing during this difficult time. Not making an excuse but finding a way.”
