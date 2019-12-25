In the middle of the college basketball season, it’s easy to find a game that features a local high school graduate. Here’s a look of how those former standouts at Martinsville, Magna Vista, Bassett, Patrick County, and Carlisle are doing at the next level.
Radford University
Devonnte Holland (senior center from Martinsville) — Holland has worked his way into the Highlanders starting lineup, starting 9 of 10 games, and averaging 18.4 points per game. He’s averaging 2.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He’s tied for second on the team in rebounds with 48.
Catawba College
Taisha DeShazo (junior from Magna Vista) — DeShazo was named U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women’s Division II National Player of the Week and South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week earlier this month. She broke a school record with 42 points in a win over UVA-Wise on December 7. DeShazo leads the team, averaging 28.1 points per game, and had made 21 3-pointers and 29-of-38 free throws this season.
UVA-Wise
Yesid Mosquera-Perea (redshirt junior from Carlisle) — Mosquera-Perea is averaging 15.3 minutes per game with the Cavaliers, and 6 points per game. he’s grabbed 17 rebounds and has seven assists and four steals.
Virginia State University
BJ Fitzgerald (sophomore from Carlisle) — After transferring to Virginia State this season from Norfolk State, Fitzgerald is averaging 12.8 points and 19.7 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 21 points on December 2 against Shaw.
Bridgewater College
Cara Helbert (freshman center from Bassett) — Helbert is averaging 7.3 minutes and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Eagles.
Ferrum College
Kayla Cabiness (freshman guard from Magna Vista) — Cabiness has started seven of nine games for the Panthers this season, averaging 32 minutes and 16.1 points per game, both a team-high.
Randolph College
Lindsey Marshall (freshman guard from Patrick County) — Marshall is averaging 13.3 minutes per game for Randolph, and 4 points. She’s dished out 16 assists, second on the team.
Bryce Hall (freshman guard from Carlisle) — Hall is averaging 4.5 minutes and 1.5 points per game this season.
Virginia Wesleyan
LaTroya Gravely (freshman guard from Martinsville) — Gravely is averaging 14.5 minutes and 3.9 points per game for the Marlins.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
