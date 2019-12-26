Virginia Wake Forest Football

Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd had career-highs in five categories for Wake Forest's football team this season.

 Photo contributed by Wake Forest Athletics

A dozen local football players from Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County suited up for college teams this season. Here’s a list of how those players did in 2019.

Coastal Carolina

Jac Hairston (redshirt junior RB from Magna Vista) – gained 360 yards on 79 carries, scored 6 TDs (all career highs)

Wake Forest

Tra Redd (redshirt junior from Magna Vista) – recorded 22 solo tackles, 43 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and recovered 1 fumble, all career highs

Concord University

Jalen Hairston (senior linebacker from Magna Vista) – had 25 solo tackles, 49 total tackles, 1 sack, and 5 pass breakups as a grad transfer.

Wingate University

Matt Amos (redshirt sophomore tight end from Patrick County) — no recorded statistics this season.

UVA-Wise

EJ Bratcher (redshirt freshman from Martinsville) – had one 19 yard reception this season.

CJ Hughes (freshman from Magna Vista) – no recorded statistics this season.

Roderick Ross (freshman from Magna Vista) — no recorded statistics this season.

Bluefield College

Jacob McNulty (sophomore receiver from Patrick County) — no recorded statistics this season.

Ferrum College

Cameron Langhorne (sophomore WR from Bassett) – no recorded stats this season

Jaquice Sydnor (senior DB from Martinsville) – was named third team All-ODAC after recording 30 solo tackles, 42 total tackles, an average of 4.7 per game, and grabbing one interception.

Greensboro College

Jacob Southerland (freshman OL from Bassett) – no recorded stats this season

Hampden-Sydney

Riggs Jordan (junior DB from Hargrave Military Academy/Martinsville) – A team captain, he had 17 solo tackles, 41 total tackles, for an average of 4.1 tackles per game, and added 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.

Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.