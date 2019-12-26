A dozen local football players from Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County suited up for college teams this season. Here’s a list of how those players did in 2019.
Coastal Carolina
Jac Hairston (redshirt junior RB from Magna Vista) – gained 360 yards on 79 carries, scored 6 TDs (all career highs)
Wake Forest
Tra Redd (redshirt junior from Magna Vista) – recorded 22 solo tackles, 43 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and recovered 1 fumble, all career highs
Concord University
Jalen Hairston (senior linebacker from Magna Vista) – had 25 solo tackles, 49 total tackles, 1 sack, and 5 pass breakups as a grad transfer.
Wingate University
Matt Amos (redshirt sophomore tight end from Patrick County) — no recorded statistics this season.
UVA-Wise
EJ Bratcher (redshirt freshman from Martinsville) – had one 19 yard reception this season.
CJ Hughes (freshman from Magna Vista) – no recorded statistics this season.
Roderick Ross (freshman from Magna Vista) — no recorded statistics this season.
Bluefield College
Jacob McNulty (sophomore receiver from Patrick County) — no recorded statistics this season.
Ferrum College
Cameron Langhorne (sophomore WR from Bassett) – no recorded stats this season
Jaquice Sydnor (senior DB from Martinsville) – was named third team All-ODAC after recording 30 solo tackles, 42 total tackles, an average of 4.7 per game, and grabbing one interception.
Greensboro College
Jacob Southerland (freshman OL from Bassett) – no recorded stats this season
Hampden-Sydney
Riggs Jordan (junior DB from Hargrave Military Academy/Martinsville) – A team captain, he had 17 solo tackles, 41 total tackles, for an average of 4.1 tackles per game, and added 7.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
