As the light faded at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon, Jeff Gordon made the most of an opportunity to win the Goody’s Headache Relief Shot 500 in the twilight of his career, clinching a spot in the Chase for the Sprint Cup finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this month.
Gordon inherited quality track position after the incident on lap 453 involving Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth, and turned that into the lead on lap 478.
“I mean, look, Martinsville, you can’t ever count us out at Martinsville,” Gordon said. “It wasn’t given to us, I can tell you that. But we certainly had some help. That would not be the first time I’ve had help winning a race at Martinsville. That’s kind of how races go sometimes.”
The Hendrick Motorsports driver did not surrender the point over the closing laps, despite a stiff challenge from Jamie McMurray after a restart on lap 498. He was elated in Victory Lane.
“We’re going to Homestead,” Gordon screamed to the heavens. “This is the sweetest, most amazing feeling. I am so proud of this team. You want to talk about holding back emotions. Wow, we’re going to Homestead. What an incredible battle that was.”
Gordon said that he struggled through portions of the race, falling as low as 10th, but was able to hang on for the win.
“It’s never over here, it’s just never over, what a battle and what a team. People don’t give this team enough credit and we seized an opportunity right there,” Gordon said. “We just stuck with it all day long and I was just trying to protect those rear tires. It all fell in our lap obviously in the end with the incident with the No. 22 and a couple of other guys.”
Gordon led McMurray, Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne, and Tony Stewart across the line.
Gordon credited McMurray for racing him hard and clean, something that McMurray said was an experience he will remember as Gordon was one of his heroes growing up.
“For me, Jeff Gordon is the only diecast or T-shirt that I ever bought growing up, before I made it to NASCAR,” McMurray said. “So, it was a really cool moment for me to get to battle with him on a green-white-checkered at Martinsville.”
There were 18 cautions for 109 laps and 21 lead changes among nine drivers.
“When Jeff gave me the outside I somewhat wanted that,” McMurray said of the final restart. “I had struggled on the inside…I thought I might be able to get around him.”
McMurray admitted that wearing a tinted visor was a mistake as darkness enveloped the track late in the race.
“Honestly it was really hard to see…it was really dark,” McMurray said. “I drove as hard as I could, Jeff was on the inside and his car just stuck a little bit better than mine.”
After being involved in an early-race spin that left teammate Carl Edwards with significant front-end damage, Kyle Busch’s rally to the top-five left the Joe Gibbs Racing driver pleased with the day.
“All-in-all, I’m thrilled with the day,” Busch said. “I hate it that I put them (the No. 19) in a little bit too deep of a hole there…they weren’t able to rally back quite as well as we were.”
Gordon said that earning a win at the Paperclip was key to his championship hopes as the upcoming races at Texas and Phoenix before the finale at Homestead.
“I don’t think this opportunity presented itself the next couple of weeks. It sure is nice to have taken advantage of this and not have to think about that,” Gordon said. “Man this has turned into a fairy tale year. We were talking about it before the race; if we can make it through today and win all of our focus is on that Homestead car.”
Gordon, who said he was overwhelmed following the win, had a clear message for the other Chase for the Sprint Cup competitors.
“Don’t count us out,” Gordon said. “There’s nothing cooler than winning the first race in this round, to know you’re going to Homestead so you can think about it, plan for it, you can adjust your schedule accordingly,” he said. “I’m going to be 100 percent focused. Yeah, I got a lot of people coming there, but it’s all about the pre-planning. I’m 100 percent focused to go there and do what I got to do with this race team. I can’t wait to get to work on that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.