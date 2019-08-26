Magna Vista volleyball coach Jessica French said it seems like every time her teams plays Chatham it goes five sets.
The same could be said for Monday’s season opener between the two teams at Magna Vista, and for once the Warriors came out on the winning end.
Morgan Smith had 16 points, five aces, five kills, and 25 digs for the Warriors. Mackenzie Hairston had 14 points, five aces, and 12 kills. Elivia Harper had 33 assists, nine points, and two aces. Zariah Scales had four kills and two aces, including an ace for the win in the fifth set.
Kaitlyn Viers had five kills and Danielle Draper had 15 digs and three kills for the Warriors.
Magna Vista starts the season 1-0 for the first time in French’s three year tenure at the school. They’ll go on the road to Franklin County today.
— Cara Cooper