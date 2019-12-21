With Henry County schools letting out early on Friday, Magna Vista's boys basketball teams used the free afternoon to have lunch with the boys J.V. team and the Warriors girls basketball team.
Afterward, the Warriors hit the gym, having a walk-thru of the game plan for Friday's game at Bassett, and putting up as many shots as possible.
“We were doing 3-point contests to get our shots ready and all that,” Magna Vista junior Courdae Gravely said following the team's 63-34 road win over Bassett.
If that 3-point contest carried over into Friday's game, it ended in a 3-way tie. Tavin Hairston, Gravely, and Spencer Hairston each had a trio of makes from beyond the arc, part of 10 3-pointers Magna Vista hit as a team.
Tavin Hairston led the way with 15 points, Gravely added 14, and Spencer Hairston had 13.
The win was a bounce back victory for the Warriors, who had lost four straight games, including a 75-41 loss to Morehead on Tuesday.
Magna Vista found several different ways to win Friday with, thanks to a combination of sharp shooting, a nearly impenetrable full-court press, and points in transition off of steals. The Warriors had 16 steals, 11 assists, and three blocks as a team, and forced nine additional Bengals turnovers. Gravely had five steals, four assists and four rebounds on the night. Spencer Hairston added five steals, and Tyler Johnson had three.
The combination of shooting well, and working fast together on offense and defense all worked hand-in-hand for the Warriors.
“It's just ways to get points to try to get back on defense and get more steals and more transition buckets,” Spencer Hairston said of the 3-point makes.
“It was a good bounce back win,” said Magna Vista coach Patrick Mills. “I thought we came out a little slow and sluggish and made a defensive adjustment and that really turned things up a little bit. I thought we played great together. I think we can be very good when we share the ball. Having seven or eight guys around the 10 point mark instead of one person dropping 25, we were very unselfish.”
Mills said the fun afternoon gave his team a different energy than in previous games this season.
“Energy was good, I just had a good feeling it was one of those days,” Mills said. “The lid finally came off. We hadn't made shots like I thought we would this season, but we did tonight.”
Magna Vista started the game trailing after Bassett's Bryson Brown scored five straight points to open the contest. The Bengals led 11-9 before the Warriors finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run, thanks in part to a timeout called by Mills, who installed a full-court press that helped kickstart the comeback.
Gravely helped lead the way with four assists and four steals in the opening frame.
“I just try to help my team in any way possible,” Gravely said. “When we're down I try to just be more aggressive because I know that we needed to take that next step to get where we needed to be.”
“We just said we're going to come out and pick you up 94 feet and try to make people uncomfortable. Not necessarily try to steal the ball but get them to throw it to us and it helps,” Mill said. “Courdae did a great job tonight. I thought offensively he looked to score more. He's so unselfish but I need him to be selfish at times. I thought he did a great job leading.”
The earlier losses can often be chalked up to youth, as Mills acknowledged Friday. While his players have obvious basketball skills, Friday was one of the first times they've shown improvements in the other intangible aspects of the game.
“At the end of the day I tell those guys all the time that I can coach Xs and Os but I can't coach heart or energy and teamwork or those things,” Mills said. “It's hard sometimes for me to step back because a lot of these guys are still sophomores and juniors and 15 or 16 years old and they don't realize that leadership part sometimes. But I think we're growing into it. I think that light is starting to flicker. Once it comes all the way on I think we can be close.”
Mills called Friday's win a “great way to start Christmas break,” but Magna Vista won't get much time off for the holidays. The Warriors will play in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at G.W.-Danville starting on Thursday, the day after Christmas, against Carlisle.
The hope is the Warriors can keep building off of Friday's victory, and continue to carry the same energy into the rest of the season.
“I think we just keep building on it,” Mills said. “Different team next week, so obviously the game plan will be different, different personnel, but a good team win... I'm proud of these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.