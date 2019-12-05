Every time Morehead would take a lead Thursday night, Magna Vista had an answer.
That was until the final minute of play. With the score tied at 69-69, Morehead had one final run in them, knocking down three free throws, scoring another bucket on an offensive rebound, and holding off the surging Warriors in the final seconds. Magna Vista’s final comeback attempt came up just short in a 73-71 loss in Ridgeway.
Morehead went into the fourth quarter up 58-55, and grew that lead to seven early. A 3-pointer by Tavin Hairston, and another 3-point play by the sophomore helped the Warriors come back and tie the score at 66 with just over four minutes to play. Out of a timeout, Hairston immediately grabbed a steal and found Tyler Johnson under the basket. Johnson made his layup and the ensuing free throw to take a 3-point lead.
Morehead hit free throws of their own when it counted to retake the lead late.
Trailing by four with 20.2 seconds to play, Magna Vista junior Courdae Gravely drove to the basket and hit a contested layup to cut the Panthers’ lead in half.
The Warriors had a chance at the win in the final seconds. After a rebound, Johnson dribbled to the top of the 3-point arc and put up a contested shot that was just wide of the basket as time expired.
Magna Vista (1-1) was playing its second home game of the week. The Warriors opened the season on Tuesday with an overtime win over Franklin County.
Tavin Hairston and Spencer Hairston led the Warriors with 19 points each. Spencer Hairston knocked down five 3-pointers, and Tavin Hairston had three, as well as five rebounds and three steals.
Gravely had 10 points, and a team-high eight assists.
Magna Vista will go on the road to North Carolina on Tuesday to take on McMichael High School at 7:30 p.m.
MOREHEAD 73, MAGNA VISTA 71
MHS 15 29 14 13 — 73
MVHS 13 25 17 16 — 71
Magna Vista: S. Hairston 19pts; T. Hairston 19, 5rebs, 3steals; C. Gravely 10pts, 8assts, 4rebs, 2steals; T. Grant 8pts, 6rebs; T. Johnson 7pts, 3assts; R. Johnson 4pts, 2rebs; D. Preston 2pts; R. Martin 2pts, 2assts.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
