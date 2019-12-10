Magna Vista’s girls basketball team saw an 11 point halftime lead slip away in the second half Tuesday night on the way to a 47-41 overtime loss to McMichael in Ridgeway.
Leading 23-12 at the half, the Warriors scored just four points in the third quarter. McMichael went on a 12-2 run early to cut the lead to one. Magna Vista sophomore Ta’Nashia Hairston grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in to put the Warriors back up three late in the quarter, and the Phoenix’s Sadie Lester answered, hitting a jumper just outside of the paint to help McMichael go into the fourth trailing 27-26.
Magna Vista had five turnovers in the third quarter, and were outrebounded by McMichael 5-4, both issues that would follow the Warriors into the final parts of the contest.
McMichael hit a jump shot in the paint early in the fourth to take its first lead since the first quarter. The two teams would trade leads three times and tie twice the rest of regulation. Hairston and Warriors senior Ja’Liah Wilson each made layups to go up four, 33-29, with just over four minutes to play, and Hairston later hit a 3-pointer to again go up four with 2:30 on the clock.
McMichael bounced back, with center Cassidy Tanton making a layup to tie the score at 36-36, and sinking the ensuring free throw to give the Phoenix a lead with a minute to play.
Tanton had a chance to win the game in with no time left on the clock. After Wilson hit a free throw to tie the score at 37-37, both teams turned the ball over in the final 10 seconds. On McMichael’s final try, Tanton took an inbound and drove to the basket with 1.7 left on the clock, and was fouled, putting her on the foul line alone. She bounced both shots off the rim, forcing overtime.
McMichael went on to outscore the Warriors 10-4 in the extra period.
Magna Vista turned the ball over 14 times in the contest. McMichael outrebounded the Warriors 31- 28.
After leading 9-7 at the end of the first, the Warriors extended their lead in the second, holding the Phoenix to just five points in the frame. The Warriors had six steals and forced eight McMichael turnovers in the first half, and grabbed eight offensive rebounds.
Hairston led the Warriors with 19 points, and added six rebounds. Wilson had 10 points with four rebounds, two steals, and two assists. Ciara Dillard had eight points, and Mackenzie Hairston and Sanai Hairston-Williams rounded out the scoring with two points each. Hairston added nine rebounds, five steals, and a block.
Magna Vista falls to 2-1 on the year. They’ll return home on Friday to take on Franklin County at 7 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
