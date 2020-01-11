Magna Vista senior Ja’Liah Wilson said in most games this season her team has struggled in the third quarter.
The Warriors made sure to change that Friday night.
Magna Vista started the third on a 9-0 run, and held the Cougars scoreless for 5:30, erasing a four point halftime deficit and to go into the fourth with a 41-34 lead.
The Warriors held on for a 50-43 win.
“Normally the third quarter is our rough quarter,” Wilson said after the game. “But I guess since we were down we were just like, ‘We can’t lose this game, we don’t want to lose. So we had to get in our heads that we had to fight through it. We were going to have to make the third quarter our best quarter instead of our worst, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Much of the Warriors’s defensive success had to do with Wilson, who finished the night three rebounds shy of a triple-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 steals with seven boards.
Magna Vista came into the game with a plan to heavily guard Patrick County center Sierra Hubbard, who is averaging better than 20 points a game this season, and limit her ability to grab rebounds on both ends of the floor. While Hubbard finished the night with 21 points and 14 boards, no one else on the Cougars had more than six points, and Abby Dillon was the only player close in rebounds with seven.
“We dug in the post, we made sure that we helped, and I think that played a key role in our win tonight because I know she’s (Hubbard) done a lot of things for them offensively but we forced some people for them to have to step up and try to make some shots and I think that worked in our favor,” said Magna Vista coach Kyana Smith.
Smith said Wilson’s ability to get steals was not only a sign of her senior leadership, but a sign of everyone stepping up to put a hand on the Cougars passes.
“We had a rough three days at practice this past week and we talked about our effort that we bring forward especially on the defensive end,” Smith said. “And I told them that this was going to be a game that was going to come down to our defensive effort and I think a lot of her (Wilson’s) steals were attributed to some of the pressure that our guards put up front. We forced them to throw a ton of passes and she has great hands, she can catch, so she saw the ball, she caught it, she got some good steals.
“Even in the help-side defense she got some good steals and I think she finished well tonight at the basket and she did a heck of a job rebounding. I told them we’ve got to box out 42 (Hubbard) and every single possession except for maybe one or two where she didn’t go for her for the most part she put a body on her, she pushed her out, we got the position and we came out on top.”
Patrick County led 30-26 at the half, but the Warriors quickly tied the score and turned it in their favor on a made free throw by Ta’Nashia Hairston. Patrick County had 11 turnovers in the third quarter, including seven steals by Magna Vista.
Hairston finished with a game-high 29 points.
Other than two lead changes in the early minutes, the Cougars led for the entire first half, and got up by as many as nine. They led by eight until the final minute of the second quarter when Magna Vista’s Kayla Simpson knocked down two free throws, and Wilson had a steal and found Hairston under the basket to cut the lead to four going into the break.
Learning young
While the game was a rematch of the last two Piedmont District girls basketball championships — Patrick County bested the Warriors in the PD title game last season — Cougars head coach Donny Rakes his squad this year is much younger and has a lot to learn from games like Friday’s.
“We talk about it all the time at practice, becoming a good basketball player is a process,” Rakes said. “You’ve got to have skills, you’ve got to have fundamentals, you’ve got to have desire, but also you have to be battle-tested. And being battle-tested means begin able to take adversity because life’s not going to go the way you want you want it to and it’s how you bounce back.
“I told them after the game I couldn’t be prouder. They proved they can compete with anybody. W’re not going to play anybody better than that this year. We’re not. And if we’re fortunate enough to get to the postseason we’re not going to play anybody much better than that, if better than that. I like my kids, they work hard, they’re just young and they’re learning. But I told them I was very proud of the effort and I am. And you’ve got to understand when you look at yourself in the mirror when you go to bed tonight can you tell yourself at the end of the day I know I dove for every loose ball, I got after it as hard as I can get after it. Now you enter into the equation did I make the best decisions I could? And I said you know when you can do all three that’s a heck of a day, and I think we’re getting there.”
Up next
Magna Vista improves to 10-1 on the year. They’ll return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall at 7 p.m.
Patrick County falls to 6-5. They’ll return home on Tuesday to take on Halifax County at 7 p.m.
QUOTES
Rakes: A really good basketball game. Magna Vista is very good. They really are. They just don’t have Ta’Nashia, they have a great supporting cast.
Wilson: At first when they got up by like 10 I was like, ‘Yall, we’ve got to keep pushing, we’ve got to get it together.’ And then we came through in the end. We kept fighting... we did pretty good. Throughout the game we just had to fight just to get the win.
Smith: I think from a defensive standpoint they realized we’re so much better when we put pressure on the basketball. When we don’t have to force ourselves to do a lot of stuff in the half-court set I think they’re finally starting to realize that’s what our strength is so I think we did that and that’s why we picked up so many easy buckets.
Wilson: Honestly, when I’m out there, I just play. When I get out there I get in a groove and I just start playing.
The reason I get these steals is because when you play defense you’ve got to know where the ball is, you’ve got to know Sierra Hubbard is their best player, you’ve go to know they’re always looking for her, so me doing that and playing good post defense I was able to get those steals and read those passes and watch where they passed the ball.
Rakes: Honestly I told my kids if we compete I’ll be satisfied because they’re a better basketball team than we are. And I thought at home if we competed we might give them a little something and we did for a good while. We’re still young, we’re still learning, we make too many mistakes on a break. We like to push it but then try to make better decisions to get the ball inside, and with 14 and 15 year old kids that doesn’t always happen. But we’re learning from it. We’re so much better than we were at the beginning of the year, no question. It was a great basketball game. Hats off to them, they were better than us tonight, but I did enjoy it, I think most people here did too.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.