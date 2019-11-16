Five times this season Magna Vista's defense has held an opponent to seven points or fewer. Three times the Warriors have held an opposing offense to fewer than 10 yards rushing.
Friday night at home against Bassett in the first round of the Region 3D playoffs, the Warriors had five tackles for loss and four sacks, an interception, and a recovered fumble for a touchdown in a 36-7 revenge win over the Bengals.
The Warriors' defensive front was physical all night, never letting the Bengals getting anything going offensively, especially on the ground. Without counting sacks, Bassett had just 19 yards rushing on the night.
“I though we were really physical at the point of attack,” said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero. “Those runs that were going for two, three, four yards last week, this week it was no gain or negative. That was just being physical, better pad level up front and our defensive staff doing a good job of getting the guys in the right spot.”
Magna Vista was coming off of a 16-12 loss to Bassett a week ago in the regular season finale, a game in which they led by two before giving up a 36-yard game-winning touchdown with three minutes to play.
Friday, Magna Vista senior linebacker Logan George had 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and a recovered fumble for a touchdown. Senior Luis Sanchez-Martinez and junior Dakavis Preston had one sack each, and senior Takoma Kidd had a half-sack and a tackle for loss. Sophomore Rion Martin had an interception.
After leading 23-0 at halftime, midway through the third quarter Bassett was backed up on their own 9-yard line when a bad snap sailed over the head of quarterback Ja'Ricous Hairston and into the endzone. George was the first to fall on the ball for a touchdown that essentially put the game away for good.
“You get a chance to get on a ball or make a big play the kids have got to step up and make it. That's what you expect, especially with a senior-laden team,” Favero said. “I thought they played great.”
After struggling to get anything going offensively last week, especially in the early part of the game, coming out Friday and getting on the board quick was important for Favero's squad.
The Warriors' first drive of the game could have ended after just three plays when Magna Vista lined up to punt from their own 34-yard line, but a roughing the punter call on Bassett gave the Warriors 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.
Magna Vista went on to extend the drive and additional 14 plays before finishing with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dryus Hairston.
“Just taking what we get and executing. Fourteen play drives are what you need to be a good football team,” Favero said. “Last week... the second half we have two touchdowns, turned the ball over three times. We didn't punt. So we felt like we can move the football, we just had to clean things up and not turn it over, and that's what we did tonight.”
The Warriors' other first quarter touchdown came on a 6-yard run by Louis Taylor, a score that immediately followed a blocked punt by Kidd that gave Magna Vista first-and-goal to start their second possession.
The Warriors added to the lead late in the second quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Cory Osborne.
Just before halftime Magna Vista struck again. Quarterback Dryus Hairston found receiver Ty Grant on back-to-back passes of 22 and 35 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the second quarter.
The Bengals got on the board for the first time on their first drive of the fourth quarter. After a blocked punt gave Bassett 1st-and-goal from the 10-yard line, three plays later Ja'Ricous Hairston found Keshaun Valentine in the corner of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown.
Magna Vista took the points right back on the following drive. Quarterback Freddie Roberts found Grant for a 26-yard pass, and two plays later Roberts ran into the endzone for a 7-yard touchdown.
“I thought our coaches did a great job preparing the kids,” Favero said. “I thought we made some good adjustments and then the kids did a great job of coming out and executing.
"The regular season we try to just work on us and get better and get better and better. In playoff football you've got to put a lot into your game plan, trying to do a lot of things that they can create matchups for you and I thought our guys did a great job preparing and then executing as well.”
Dryus Hairston finished 9-for-19 passing for 161 yards, and had two total touchdowns on the night. Roberts led the Warriors with 30 yards rushing on five carries. Grant had four catches for 92 yards, and Tyler Johnson had four catches for 74 yards.
Ja'Ricous Hairston was 6-for-16 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown. Valentine had four catches for nine yards, and Demetrius Gill had one catch for 20 yards.
The Warriors, the No. 3 seed in the Region 3D bracket, improve to 8-3 on the year, and now move on to face No. 2 seed Northside in the region semifinals. The Vikings defeated No. 7 Abingdon Friday night, 48-28.
“It's about survive and advance,” Favero said. “I felt great about the way we played. I thought they were a good team and we executed the way we needed to and played the way we needed to to win these tough games.
“You've got to take them one at a time. I know we go to Northside, we've had some good games with them in the past. I haven't seen them on film yet but I'm sure they're a well-coached, very athletic team. We're going to have to go up and play well.”
Game time for next Friday's game in Roanoke will be announced later this week.
