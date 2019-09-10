EDEN, NC — Magna Vista junior Wil Gardner earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 74 on Tuesday at the Oak Hills Golf and Events Center.
The match was the sixth of seven regular season Piedmont District meets.
Halifax County won the team competition with a collective score of 321, led by Willoughby Gasperini’s 77.
Tunstall claimed second place with a score of 324. Dylan Martin paced the Trojans with a 76, earning second place among individuals, while teammate Noah White shot a 77.
Patrick County finished third with a collective 330. David Smith and Taylor Swails each shot an 81 to lead the Cougars.
Full Results are listed below.
Piedmont District Regular Season Match No. 6
At Oak Hills Golf and Events Center
Eden, North Carolina
Halifax County – 321
Willoughby Gasperini – 71
Will Abdi – 81
Harrison Culpepper – 83
Jaxon Lloyd – 92
Tunstall – 324
Dylan Martin – 76
Noah White – 77
Karington Brooks – 81
Madeline Barker – 90
Patrick County – 330
David Smith – 81
Taylor Swails – 81
Jalen Hagwood – 82
Wesley Roberson – 86
Magna Vista – 338
Wil Gardner – 74
Pat McCricker – 80
Dylan McCricker – 92
Cam Robertson – 92
G.W. Danville – 338
Mac Newell – 77
Ethan Casteel – 80
Will Gunn – 82
Sadie Gunn – 99
Bassett – 367
Sydney Witcher – 86
Camden Bryant – 88
Chris Kallam – 88
Elliot Underwood – 105
