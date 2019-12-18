Magna Vista senior Louis Taylor was already celebrating the final week of his high school career. But Wednesday he had a little more to celebrate.
Taylor made his verbal commitment to Liberty University official on Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Flames next season.
Taylor announced his commitment to Liberty in June, becoming the seventh Magna Vista football player to commit to a Division I school in the last seven years.
"It feels amazing. It's finally a done deal, time to get started," Taylor said at the signing.
Taylor was a First Team All-Region 3D selection as a defensive back this season with 32.5 tackles, six pass breakups, and an interception, according to Liberty's recruiting website. He also rushed for just under 1,000 yards with 22 touchdowns as the Warriors's top running back.
While Taylor - listed as 6'1", 185 pounds on the Warriors' official roster - played on both side of the ball for Magna Vista, he was recruited primarily as a defensive back for the Flames.
The Warrior said Tuesday he is graduating from Magna Vista a semester early so he can be with Liberty's team for spring practices.
"I'm looking forward to the college experience, it all together. Football is not forever so getting school and all that is important to," Taylor said. "Every time I went up there it was the same thing. I felt so welcome, so home. The program is up, it's a great place to go.
Taylor needed just one visit to Liberty during the summer to come away with an offer from Flames head coach Hugh Freeze. He went to the school for a visit and workout on Friday, May 31, and received an offer that day. He and his family went back the next day to take a tour and meet with members of the school's athletic department. He then made his announced choice on that Sunday, telling the Bulletin at the time it was "instantly love" he felt for the school and team.
Liberty was Taylor's first major college workout, and Liberty was his first offer.
"It was nice I didn't have to go through any of the other choosing and picking," he said. "I knew then they made me feel welcome, I knew what it was going to be. I didn't have anything else to do. It was simple."
Liberty went 7-5 in the regular season this year as a FBS Independent in its first season under Freeze. The Flames will play Georgia Southern in the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Orlando, Florida. It will be the Flames first ever bowl appearance, with this being the team's first year as a FBS school.
Taylor finished up his celebration Wednesday by posing for photos with members of Magna Vista's coaching staff and teammates. Getting to celebrate with the Warriors one last time made the final week of his high school career even sweeter.
"It's great. They're the ones who had me through all of this so it's just special," Taylor said.
