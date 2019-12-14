RINGGOLD — Dan River’s matchup with Martinsville on Friday evening featured familiar flashes of just how heated and competitive this burgeoning local rivalry can be.
Overwhelming ball pressure on the perimeter was paired with hard fouls underneath the basket—with each trip down the floor acting as another reminder that points are not earned easily.
After losing to Martinsville in the Region 2C semifinals each of the last two seasons, Dan River’s 63-44 win over the Bulldogs on Friday night did not quite even the score, but it was a solid early season win nonetheless.
“It’s a good win,” Wildcats head coach Kenneth Murphy said. “The last two times, the implications were a little different. … We talked about that and said we had to come out here and send a statement: ‘We’re here to compete with you and to beat you.’ I told the guys that the road to Richmond (for the state tournament) starts with teams like Martinsville.”
While admitting that he was getting ahead of himself by talking about the state tournament this early, Murphy credited his players for bringing their practice atmosphere into the game.
Dan River made its presence known early with an 11-0 run to open the game. Martinsville didn’t score until Vontae Manns broke the drought with a layup with 3:48 to play in the opening quarter. That bucket sparked an 11-0 run for the Bulldogs to tie the game. Dan River junior Tavion Belcher banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer, though, to take a 14-11 lead after one quarter.
Dan River’s lead only grew from there. Five different players scored in the second quarter, helping the Wildcats take a 29-23 advantage into halftime.
The Wildcats held a modest 41-34 lead after three quarters, but the team’s attacking defense was in full effect in the final eight minutes—forcing turnovers on four consecutive possessions that resulted in an 8-0 run, a sequence that included a dunk and an alley-oop layup by Belcher.
Martinsville’s Jahiem Niblett tallied a team-high 14 points. Jahil Martin backed him up with 11, and Troy Brandon supplied 10.
Belcher finished with a game-high 19 points, and fellow junior Robert Carter scored 14. Durant supplied nine points, and junior Isaac Farmer scored seven before exiting with a leg injury.
All told, it was just a December win. But, with changes to the Region 2C playoff format, these games have postseason implications. Martinsville, Dan River, and Patrick County are in a pod together in the 15-team Region 2C. The three teams will all play one another twice in the regular season, and the team with the best in-pod record is guaranteed a spot in the region tournament.
The two teams will meet again at Martinsville Middle School on January 16.
Martinsville (1-1) will go back on the road on Tuesday to Stuart to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
Lady Bulldogs pick up Region 2C win at home
Three players reached double-digits to help Martinsville defeat Dan River 62-28 Friday night at Martinsville Middle School.
Caira Valentine led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Destiny Harris added 15, all coming on five made 3-pointers, and Leighton Jamison had 10.
Martinsville improves to 3-1 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Patrick County at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Martinsville 62, Dan River 28
DRHS 10 3 3 12 - 28
MHS 16 9 19 18 - 62
Martinsville: C. Valentine 17; D. Harris 15; L. Jamison 10; N. Hairston 8; T. Wade 4; J. Benton 4; S. Gravely 3; S. Boyd 1
3-pointers (7): D. Harris (5), C. Valentine, S. Gravely
Dan River: T. Smith 13; A. Crews 5; S. Bowes 4; A. Farmer 4; I. Edmunds 2
3-pointers (2): A. Farmer, A. Crews
