First game nerves were obvious for Martinsville’s basketball team Friday night against Northside at Martinsville Middle School. But those jitters were gone by the start of the second quarter.
After struggling to just eight points, six from the free throw line, in the first quarter, the Bulldogs hit eight 3-pointers, built a 10-point lead on three separate occasions, and held off a hot-handed Vikings squad late on the way to a 61-52 win over the defending VHSL Class 3 state champions.
Martinsville came into the game with a largely all new team than the one that suited up for the opener last season. After losing six seniors from last year’s squad, the Bulldogs had just two returning starters, joined by a fresh crop of transfers, new players, and players up from the junior varsity.
The Bulldogs found success in the same way they’ve been successful for much of Jeff Adkins’s eight year head coaching stint — defense. Martinsville held Northside to 10 and 9 points in the first two quarters, and fewer than 17 points in each of the four frames.
The Bulldogs outrebounded Northside 24-20, and had five blocked shots. Nine of the Vikings’ 33 second half points came from beyond the arc, and 16 of those 33 points were by Vikings sophomore Ayrion Journiette.
“I think one of the reasons our defense works is no one sees our defense, no one plays our defense,” Adkins said. “It’s not just a 2-3 (zone), it’s a lot of movement, we get a lot of tips, and it’s hard to adjust to it. They (Northside) made some good adjustments at halftime and did a good job, but we scored more in the second half, so I think both teams figured out the defenses a little bit.”
“We didn’t really know the scouting report on any players,” junior Jahiem Niblett said. “Coach Adkins said we didn’t know who the shooters were or anything, so we just came out and played our defense like we know how... and just went out and did what we had to do.”
Northside had a slight 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and had one basket early in the second, the only score for either team for nearly four minutes. Martinsville’s offense got started with a 3-pointer by Javontae Manns, which was followed by a steal-and-score by Jeremiah Law. The 10-2 run was capped off by a 3-pointer by Niblett.
The Bulldogs led 23-19 at the half.
“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Adkins said. “We’ve got a lot of new players who hadn’t played together that much... but I thought they answered the call. Our defense did really good, played well all night. They (Northside) hit some shots late but our Achilles heel is going to be turnovers. We did a little better the second half but our effort, we had great effort.
“Great high school game. Both teams played hard and that’s all you want. I thought it was a really good high school game.”
The lead only grew from the half to as many as 10 points early in the third.
After a Northside run cut the lead to 48-45, Lemuel Jones had a drive to the basket to start another Bulldogs run. They wouldn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
A 3-pointer by the Vikings cut the lead again to four with a minute to play. In the final 30 seconds, Martinsville senior Troy Brandon knocked down two free throws, grabbed a rebound and hit a layup to secure the Bulldogs victory.
“It was very important to get our first win of the season against a very good, tough team,” Brandon said. “We played them last year and fell short down there at Northside, so it was really good to come down here and beat them at our place this year.
“It took us coming together as a team. We haven’t been playing a lot together, we didn’t get to practice a lot this week because of other games going on, but it was just a lot of teamwork.”
New players and new teamBrandon and Niblett are the only returning players who saw significant minutes for Martinsville last season, adding to the nerves of the rest of the Bulldogs.
“We first started off a little nervous, first game, new players and everything, but after the first quarter and the second we just got out and got off to a good start,” Niblett said.
Adkins said Northside is a good early season test because of the Vikings’s defensive effort.
“I found out a lot tonight. I knew we would,” Adkins said. “Northside is a tough test, probably the toughest game to start with because we’ve got a lot of new players and their defense, they never stop... You saw Troy get a little tired, we were cramping up, but I thought our defense was good. Jahiem had a great rebounding game and I thought our kids played well. They looked for the extra pass and they played good together and you saw the unselfishness. We’re getting there. We’ve got a long way to go but good start.”
OffenseAdkins said he’s worked on offense with this team more than he has with most others in the past. His biggest worry is turnovers — the Bulldogs had 13 Friday — but he saw when they started running the offense, working more on passing with less dribbling, they were able to get better chances in the lane.
“When we ran the offense, I thought we could have ran it better, we just didn’t trust it,” Adkins said. “Sometimes it’s hard to trust it and they try to go their own way sometimes. It’s actually more passing, less dribbling, but the dribbling needs to be effectively to the basket. You can’t take off from half court because Northside’s waiting. But I thought we did a good job. We got to drive and kick more. When we did that in the second half we got some points.
“Against Northside you’ve got to keep it spread because they’re double-teaming a lot, they’re aggressive, they just keep coming ... When you get a rebound and we get in a hurry sometimes you’ve just got to back it out and see what they’re doing. They do a good job of stripping you. But in the second half our spacing was good, we made four or five passes, and their defense broke down a couple of times.”
StatsBrandon led the Bulldogs with 16 points, and Niblett had 15. Jones, a junior up from the JV team last season, had 14.
“Lemuel had a great summer for me. He plays hard. I knew he’s a scorer for us. He’s going to score for us,” Adkins said. “But I was impressed with his defense. He got a lot of tips, he played hard. I knew he would, but he was a little nervous before the game. Obviously playing Northside and our first game, his first varsity game, but he did a really good job.”
Niblett added 15 rebounds and four blocks. Brandon had eight rebounds and three assists.
Law added nine points for Martinsville, and Manns had seven to round out the scoring.
Next gameMartinsville will get a week off before going on the road Friday night to Dan River for a 7 p.m. game. The two teams last met in the Region 2C playoffs last season.
MARTINSVILLE 61, NORTHSIDE 52
NHS 10 9 16 17 — 52
MHS 8 15 17 21 — 61
Martinsville: T. Brandon 16 pts, 8 rebs, 3 assts; J. Niblett 15 pts, 15 rebs, 4 blocks, 2 steals; L. Jones 14 pts, 3 steals, 3rebs; J. Law 9 pts, 3 assts, 2 rebs; J. Manns 7pts.
Northside: A. Journiette 19 pts; J. Wooden 11; LA Gates 6; G. Leftwich 5; J. Foley 5; Q. Slash 4; A. Grogan 2
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
