Martinsville’s girls basketball roster may show a veteran squad, but the team with four seniors is young in basketball minutes, forcing the group to learn on the fly this season.
Of Martinsville’s four seniors, three – Janiyah Benton, Shaniya Gravely, and Destiny Harris -played junior varsity last year, while the other, Savasiah Boyd, was a bench player on varsity.
Thanks to the graduation of a big senior class in 2019, the four were not only thrust onto the varsity team this season, but put right into the starting lineup and forced to become stars in their own right.
They’ve taken on the challenge with ease, helping the Bulldogs to an 18-7 record, a second place finish in the Piedmont District, and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region 2C tournament.
Harris has been one of the Bulldogs top scorers this season, knocking down 69 3-pointers and replenishing much of the scoring that was lost last year. The other three seniors have added points themselves, but they’re much more concerned with the other end of the floor. It’s the seniors’ mentality on defense that has been a difference maker.
“I don’t know but I love defense more than offense,” Benton said. “You’re stopping them from scoring. You’re stopping it all… that’s the game right there.”
Head coach Charlie Holland said there’s always a worry when you bring players up from JV and expect them to contribute right away, while also getting used to the pace of play on varsity and playing in front of bigger crowds. Holland brought them all up from JV last year during the postseason to help ease the transition, and the team played more than 30 games this summer as well. He said most of his players also focused more in the weight room, taking a weight training class at school to get stronger.
While the four don’t have much varsity experience, they all have experience playing alongside one another and playing in Holland’s system. The coach started coaching this group when they were in elementary school, giving them plenty of time to learn what he expects on the court.
We’re all pieces of the pie,” Boyd said. “We know who’s strong on what.”
Coming into the season, there were questions about how well this group could replicate the success Martinsville has seen in recent years.
The seniors, though, never questioned it themselves.
“I just knew we were going to be good because the only people that can beat us is us at the end of the day,” Benton said. “We’ve always been called the young group. It’s our time now so we all needed to step up and I think we’ve all done a good job of stepping up so far.”
“I was excited. I knew that this is just the team,” Harris said. “We’re just like that. We’re good. I knew we were going to be good.”
“I feel like we could have actually won more games that we lost,” Boyd said. “All of them, I feel like we could have won all of them.”
It’s that mentality that Holland said has been a difference maker.
“That’s the mentality that this group has that I think we were lacking last year is the heart,” Holland said. “They took it personal being small and people doubting them and didn’t think they could do it, so they felt like they had something to prove. If you watch them they play with that grit and that desire night in and night out. They have a lot of heart.”
The seniors now turn their attention to the postseason, where they have some experience, but never as starters. They’ve been focusing on the little things as they prepare for tonight’s Region 2C tournament opener - the intangibles like having patience, making the right decisions, and taking the right shots at the right time.
If there’s anything they’re lacking, though, it won’t be confidence.
“I think as long as we continue to play as a team then we will continue to succeed,” Benton said. “I feel like the close games, we need to think more when we get into the close games because really when we lose it’s only by like 3 or 4, we haven’t lost big. So we just need to think.
“Focus. No more losses. Just focus… No holding back. Ten times better.”
Martinsville will play at home tonight at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.