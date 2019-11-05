Martinsville High School graduate Lou Whitaker is one of three names added to the Major League Baseball Modern Era Committee’s Hall of Fame ballot, it was announced on Monday.
Whitaker, a 1975 Martinsville graduate, spent all 19 of his MLB seasons playing second base for the Detroit Tigers, one half of a famed double-play combo alongside shortstop Alan Trammell, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.
The Modern Era Committee considers candidates who played Major League Baseball from 1970 through 1987 who have fallen off the regular ballot because they didn’t receive 5% of the vote or weren’t elected for 10 years. As with the regular vote, a Modern Era candidate needs at least 75% of the vote to be elected.
Whitaker received just 2.9% of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on his first and only Hall of Fame ballot appearance in 2001.
The Modern Era Committee will meet to vote on Dec. 8, ahead of MLB’s winter meetings in San Diego.
On the ballot with Whitaker are fellow newcomers Dwight Evans and Thurman Munson, and six holdovers from last year: Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Ted Simmons.
Those selected will be inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26 along with the new candidates elected by BBWA. Those inductees will be announced on Jan. 21.
“I’ve been saying this for a long time, this is the first thing he [Whitaker] has to do, get on the ballot,” Trammell said in an interview with the Detroit News. “This is great news. This is how he can make it. He had to get on the ballot, and I am just going to keep my fingers crossed… I am so happy for him.”
Whitaker, known around baseball as “Sweet Lou”, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Martinsville. He was both a pitcher and middle infielder in high school and was drafted by the Tigers in the fifth round of the draft following his senior year at MHS, forgoing a commitment to play at Ferrum College, which was at the time a junior college.
Whitaker was named American League Rookie of the Year in 1978. He played in 2,390 games, hitting .276, with 2,369 career hits and 244 homers.
He had a career fielding percentage of .984, tying for 57th best all-time among second basemen. He had just 189 errors in his career.
The Tigers won the 1984 World Series when Whitaker hit .278 with five hits and six runs scored.
He made five consecutive All-Star games from 1983-1987 and won three Gold Gloves and four Silver Sluggers.
The Tigers released a statement in support of Whitaker’s candidacy:
“Alongside fans from across the globe, all of us with the Detroit Tigers are thrilled to learn that Lou Whitaker has been named to the Modern Era Committee ballot… ‘Sweet Lou’ was a integral part of our 1984 World Series Championship team and is a key piece of the storied tradition of baseball in the Motor City. When the voting results are announced next month, we’re confident that all of us will be celebrating this Tigers legend’s election to Cooperstown.”
According to the Detroit News, when Whitaker retired in 1995, he, Joe Morgan, and Roger Hornsby, two Hall of Fame members, were the only second basemen in the history of baseball to score more than 1,000 runs, record more than 1,000 RBIs, and get more than 2,000 hits and 200 home runs.
