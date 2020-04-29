By Cara Cooper
Bulletin Sports Editor
The start of the Martinsville Mustangs season will be a bit later than fans originally anticipated, the Coastal Plain League announced Wednesday.
In a statement on the CPL’s website, the league said it will delay the start of the season until July 1. The statement read that teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and play exhibitions games. Martinsville Mustangs President Greg Suire said by phone Wednesday the team will tentatively begin a spring training on June 15, with players arriving in Martinsville around that same time.
“The Coastal Plain League has closely monitored the COVID-19 announcements of the federal, state and local authorities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia,” the CPL statement read. “It is expected that this schedule will allow the league’s teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and the country’s finest collegiate baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment. We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season.”
“With the footprint encompassing four states, linking all four states at the Memorial Day launch was proving to be a little challenging,” Suire said. “So we felt like it was most prudent now for all of the franchises to band together to save the 2020 season and just delay instead of prematurely start when there could be a few franchises, like the Mustangs, affected by the state guidelines established by the government.”
The full CPL regular season will run from July 1-August 15, with the Mustangs playing 42 games, not including exhibitions. The Mustangs were originally scheduled to begin play on May 24 with the regular season finale on July 31.
Even with the delay, Suire said he believes the team will remain close to having the same amount of 2020 home games originally scheduled with the exhibitions and regular season running further into August.
Suire said the team will release its exhibition schedule by May 15, with a few games against CPL teams, and other teams he said will be announced later.
“I think they’re going to be extremely excited to find out some of the teams we’re bringing in,” he said. “It’s going to be really fun for fans. And they will be on marquee nights, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, so that’s going be a good thing as well.”
Other collegiate baseball leagues, including the Cape Cop League in Massachusetts and the Valley League in the Shenandoah Valley, have already outright cancelled their 2020 seasons.
The CPL statement said that the league will formulate guidelines for all teams to establish proper procedures for the safety of players, staff and fans over the coming weeks.
“We’re excited that with some of the leagues cancelling their season, at least now we’ve been given the opportunity to delay and still preserve the Mustangs calendar for 2020,” Suire said. “I hope that this perseverance shows the people of Martinsville and Henry County the commitment the City of Martinsville has and the Mustangs have to bringing some hope and light at the end of the tunnel.”
