After getting another chance on the ballot for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, Martinsville’s Lou Whitaker again came up well short of the votes needed for induction into Cooperstown.
Whitaker, a 1975 graduate of Martinsville High School who grew up in a neighborhood adjacent to Hooker Field, was on the Hall of Fame ballot for MLB’s Modern Era Committee, which considers candidates who played Major League Baseball from 1970 through 1987 who have fallen off the regular ballot because they didn’t receive 5% of the vote or weren’t elected for 10 years.
Needing 12 votes, 75 percent of the vote, for induction, Whitaker, longtime second baseman for the Detroit Tigers, received just 6 of the 16 voters. The Modern Era Committee, comprised of former hall of fame players, executives, and media members, met on Sunday at the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego to vote. Whitaker was one of 10 names on the ballot, alongside fellow newcomers Dwight Evans and Thurman Munson, and six holdovers from last year: Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Ted Simmons.
Of the players and executives on the ballot, just two were selected: Marvin Miller, leader of the MLB Players Union from 1966 to 1982, and Ted Simmons, catcher primarily for the St. Louis Cardinals who played in 1968-1988, making eight All-Star teams.
The Modern Era Committee meets twice every five years to vote on new inductees. Whitaker’s next chance at Cooperstown will be in 2022.
This was just the second time Whitaker, known around baseball as “Sweet Lou,” was placed on a. His first year of eligibility, in 2001, he received just 2.9% of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, falling well short of the 5% required to remain on the ballot.
Whitaker’s candidacy has seen a resurgence in recent years, thanks to the advancement in statistics that show him in a different light than voters saw during his playing days and when he was first on the ballot 18 years ago.
Not only was Whitaker the American League’s Rookie of the Year in 1978, a 5-time All-Star, 4-time Silver Slugger and 3-time Gold Glove Award winner in his 19-year career, he also finished with 75.1 career wins above replacement, or WAR, a statistic used to represent how many victories a player provides his team versus what a “replacement level” player could provide.
By WAR alone, Whitaker is 75th in baseball all-time. He has the fourth-highest career WAR of any non-Hall of Fame player, behind Barry Bonds, Pete Rose and Bill Dahlen. He also had the highest WAR of any player on the Modern Era Committee’s ballot this year, the only player in the top 200 all-time in the statistical category.
“My fans just kept saying, ‘Lou, you’re next, you’re next,’” Whitaker said when it was announced last month he would be put back on the Hall of Fame ballot. “You sort of understand what they’re saying but you sort of dismiss it because until it happens nothing is really concrete. I’ve always appreciated the support from the people who watched me play over the years. Even not getting more than 15% on my first ballot, most people would say, ‘Man that was a travesty,’ and couldn’t believe it.”
Whitaker talked at length about how much different his career looks under the new light of advanced statistics.
“They’re starting to see, ‘Wow, how did this particular guy get overlooked for all these years and years?’” Whitaker said. “These guys are basically seeing like, ‘How in the world could Lou Whitaker be overlooked? Man look at his numbers.’ And then they even say out of all the players that ever played Major League Baseball... And they look at this WAR ... I’m above [Roberto] Alomar, [Derek] Jeter.
“Keeping up with those little numbers like WAR and all this other stuff, because when we played in our days it was just hits, home runs, and RBIs, you know what I mean? And those were your superstar players back then. They were the top 10 in hitting and RBIs and home runs...and that’s still the big numbers but now they look at all this other stuff. They look at all these other stats when judging player’s value and ability, to see how valuable they are to their team.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
