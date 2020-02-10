If a shot didn't go in during Tuesday's game at Martinsville, Nakieyah Hairston was very likely there to grab the rebound.
The Bulldogs junior had 17 rebounds and added 15 points in a 44-25 win over G.W.-Danville.
Hairston had 10 rebounds in the second half to help the Bulldogs maintain a double-digit lead throughout. Her first three boards of the night were all on the offensive end, where she finished with six rebounds overall.
Martinsville as a team dominated on the boards, outrebounding G.W. 32-16. Bulldogs senior Savasia Boyd added eight rebounds, and Leighton Jamison had four.
Defense helped the Bulldogs jump out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Destiny Harris knocked down two 3-pointers in the opening frame.
Jaiyah Benton had a 3-pointer of her own in the second to give Martinsville it's biggest lead of the night, 23-11, which they carried into the halftime break.
G.W. hit some outside shots of their own in the second half - one by Nyasia Lanier in the third and one by Da'Mya Baize in the fourth - but neither were enough to cut into Martinsville's double-digit lead.
Lanier and Custasja Brooks led the Eagles with nine points each. Brooks added six rebounds, and Lanier had three steals. Damaja Darden had a team-high four steals.
Valentine added 10 points for Martinsville in the win.
The win guarantees Martinsville the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Piedmont District tournament, set to begin on Friday.
The Bulldogs improve to 15-6 overall, 8-3 in the Piedmont District. They'll finish the regular season tonight at home against Bassett. The game will be senior night for Harris, Benton, Boyd, and Shaniya Gravely.
G.W. falls to 5-16, 4-7 on the year, enough for fifth place in the Piedmont District. They'll finish the season on the road tonight at Patrick County.
Martinsville 44, G.W.-Danville 25
GWHS 4 7 6 8 - 25
MHS 9 14 5 16 - 44
OTHER MONDAY SCORES
Girls Basketball
Magna Vista 62, Tunstall 17
All eight Magna Vista players got in the box score during Monday's 62-17 road win over Tunstall.
Ja'Liah Wilson led the Warriors with 16 points. TaNashia Hairston added 15, Sanai Hairston-Williams had eight, Ciara Dillard seven, Tania Starkie six, Kaylee Hughes five, Kayla Simpson three, and Mackenzie Hairston two.
Magna Vista improves to 17-2, 11-0 in the PD. They'll finish the regular season tonight at Halifax County at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Magna Vista 70, Tunstall 59
Spencer Hairston scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists in Magna Vista's 70-59 home win over Tunstall.
Ryan Johnson added 13 points, Dakavis Preston had 12, Tavin Hairston 11, and Courdae Gravely had 10 to round out the double-digit scorers for the Warriors.
Magna Vista improves to 8-12, 5-6 in the PD. They'll finish the season on Tuesday at home against Halifax County at 7 p.m.
