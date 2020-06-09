The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500
NASCAR Cup Series At Martinsville Speedway
7 p.m., Wednesday
FS1, MRN Radio
Martinsville Speedway fast facts
Nickname: “The Paperclip”
Track Length: 0.526 mile(s)
Track Type: Short Track
Surface: Paved
Banking: Turns:12; Backstretch:0; Frontstretch:0
Caution Speed: 35 MPH
- Martinsville is the only track to have hosted a NASCAR race ever year since the division’s inception in 1949.
- This will be the 143rd NASCAR Cup Series race the track has hosted.
- Jimmie Johnson leads all active drivers with nine victories at Martinsville (Johnson is tied with former teammate Jeff Gordon at third on the all-time Martinsville victory list).
- Richard Petty holds the record for most Martinsville victories, with 15.
Active drivers with Cup Series victories at Martinsville
Jimmie Johnson: 9
Denny Hamlin: 5
Brad Keselowski: 2
Kyle Busch: 2
Kurt Busch: 2
Clint Bowyer: 1
Kevin Harvick: 1
Joey Logano: 1
Ryan Newman: 1
Martin Truex Jr.: 1
Drivers with victories this season
- Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, 2 each.
- Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, 1.
Cup Series standings
- Kevin Harvick, 421
- Joey Logano, 373
- Chase Elliott, 365
- Brad Keselowski, 346
- Martin Truex Jr., 334
- Denny Hamlin, 322
- Ryan Blaney, 317
- Alex Bowman, 314
- Kyle Busch, 308
- Kurt Busch, 284
- Aric Almirola, 260
- Clint Bowyer, 259
- Jimmie Johnson, 256
- Austin Dillon, 247
- Matt DiBenedetto, 246
- Erik Jones, 240
