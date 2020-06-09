Fall 2019 – Martin Truex, Jr.
Started: 3rd
Led: 464/500 laps
Margin of Victory: 0.373 seconds
1st Martinsville Cup Series victory
Truex drove his way into first on Lap 30 after starting the day third. The rest of the day was all his. The only time he didn’t lead was coming out of a caution on Lap 257. Truex and the rest of the leaders pitted for fresh tires for the final laps of Stage 2, while Kyle Larson stayed out in an attempt to pick up stage points. Larson, who struggled to stay on the lead lap to that point, outraced Truex for six laps before the No. 19 got back in front to win Stage 2.
Spring 2019 - Brad Keselowski
Started: 3rd
Led: 446/500 laps
Margin of victory: 0.594 seconds
2nd Martinsville Cup Series victory
Keselowski dominated, leading all but 54 laps and winning both stages, on the way to his second victory of the season. The only time Keselowski didn't lead was the first five laps, when his teammate Joey Logano started up front, and from laps 325-374 when Chase Elliott briefly passed the No. 2 car and held the lead for 49 laps.
Fall 2018 - Joey Logano
Started: 10th
Led: 309/500 laps
Margin of Victory: 0.107 seconds
First Martinsville Cup Series victory
Logano won on a bump-and-run of Martin Truex Jr. on the frontstretch of the final lap, a victory that got him into the championship four at Homestead Miami. He went on to his first NASCAR Cup Series title.
Spring 2018 - Clint Bowyer
Started: 9th
Led: 215/500 laps
Margin of Victory: 1.146 seconds
First Martinsville Cup Series victory
In a race that featured just one non-competition caution and saw three different drivers lead at least 100 laps, Bowyer led the final 215 for his first victory.
Fall 2017 - Kyle Busch
Started: 14th
Led: 184/500 laps
Margin of Victory: 0.141 seconds
Second Martinsville Cup Series victory
Chase Elliott led the race coming off of a caution on Lap 497 and looked primed for his first career Cup Series victory. That was until Denny Hamlin bumped into Elliott, causing him to hit the outside wall in Turn 3 and ultimately end his day. Busch came away won after outracing Martin Truex Jr. on a final green-white-checkered finish.
