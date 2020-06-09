Fall 2019 – Martin Truex, Jr.

Martin Truex

Started: 3rd

Led: 464/500 laps

Margin of Victory: 0.373 seconds

1st Martinsville Cup Series victory

Truex drove his way into first on Lap 30 after starting the day third. The rest of the day was all his. The only time he didn’t lead was coming out of a caution on Lap 257. Truex and the rest of the leaders pitted for fresh tires for the final laps of Stage 2, while Kyle Larson stayed out in an attempt to pick up stage points. Larson, who struggled to stay on the lead lap to that point, outraced Truex for six laps before the No. 19 got back in front to win Stage 2.

Spring 2019 - Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski

Started: 3rd

Led: 446/500 laps

Margin of victory: 0.594 seconds

2nd Martinsville Cup Series victory

Keselowski dominated, leading all but 54 laps and winning both stages, on the way to his second victory of the season. The only time Keselowski didn't lead was the first five laps, when his teammate Joey Logano started up front, and from laps 325-374 when Chase Elliott briefly passed the No. 2 car and held the lead for 49 laps.

Fall 2018 - Joey Logano

Joey Logano

Started: 10th

Led: 309/500 laps

Margin of Victory: 0.107 seconds

First Martinsville Cup Series victory

Logano won on a bump-and-run of Martin Truex Jr. on the frontstretch of the final lap, a victory that got him into the championship four at Homestead Miami. He went on to his first NASCAR Cup Series title.

Spring 2018 - Clint Bowyer

Clint Bowyer

Started: 9th

Led: 215/500 laps

Margin of Victory: 1.146 seconds

First Martinsville Cup Series victory

In a race that featured just one non-competition caution and saw three different drivers lead at least 100 laps, Bowyer led the final 215 for his first victory.

Fall 2017 - Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch

Started: 14th

Led: 184/500 laps

Margin of Victory: 0.141 seconds

Second Martinsville Cup Series victory

Chase Elliott led the race coming off of a caution on Lap 497 and looked primed for his first career Cup Series victory. That was until Denny Hamlin bumped into Elliott, causing him to hit the outside wall in Turn 3 and ultimately end his day. Busch came away won after outracing Martin Truex Jr. on a final green-white-checkered finish.

