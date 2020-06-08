NASCAR Cup Series veteran Ryan Newman has become somewhat accustomed to victory lane, with 18 wins in his 21 year career.
But Newman has yet to win a race in 2020, and getting back there would be even more special for the South Bend, Indiana native given how his season began with a late race crash in the Daytona 500 that kept Newman out of the car for the next four races.
Newman has struggled in his return, failing to finish higher than 14th in six races since NASCAR resumed the season after taking more than two months off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that he's feeling comfortable back in the car, Newman just has one goal in mind, and he feels Martinsville is a good place to go for that goal.
Newman spoke with the Bulletin by phone last week about Wednesday's race at Martinsville Speedway, racing without fans, and how he's felt in the car in his return.
Martinsville Bulletin: How have you felt in the car since you’ve been back?
Ryan Newman: I feel great inside the racecar, I just wish I could feel better getting out of the racecar in victory lane. That’s the one thing that I’m really fighting for is seeing what we can do to get better and have some better finishes. We’re working hard at it, don’t think we’re not. It’s just, I feel great inside the racecar and I want to have something to celebrate when I get out of it.
What was the first race back like for you, getting back in the car again?
It was fine. I felt fine. I felt competitive. Actually that was the most competitive I’ve been since I’ve been back was the first few laps at Darlington. We got a great start to the race and didn’t have a real good finish to the race. Just really, really happy and feel blessed in so many ways and appreciate the prayers and everybody that helped out to get me back in the race car and doing what I love.
Has not having practice or qualifying affected you at all in these races?
No, I don’t think it’s had any kind of negative effect on anything. I do feel like our teams, everybody has done a good job of putting together our best efforts to roll the dice and see what we can come up with to be competitive, and we have been. We’ve got a lot of notes, Roush Fenway Racing has been around for many years, been to these race tracks several times, but things do change and we try to push the limits when it comes to the car hitting a splitter and getting the heights right and things like that so we can be competitive. Martinsville is different but I don’t see it as a big issues. Typically a place like Martinsville, over 500 laps you’ve got plenty of time to adjust on your racecar, and other teams will.
Looking ahead to Martinsville, you’ve historically done well there. You have a win, you have two top-10s in the last three races there. How are you feeling about coming back here?
It’s one of my favorite racetracks. I have been fortunate enough to win there and want to get back to victory lane. I do owe my crew chief, he’s my next in line for a clock because I did get my grandfather clock when I won. I feel it’s one of the best trophies in NASCAR to get that grandfather clock and I want to get back to victory lane in so many ways, so bad.
Do you feel like Martinsville is a place where you can sort of bounce back from your recent struggles?
I don’t feel it being any different from any other race track, but I will say that our stats and our numbers are much better on short tracks than they are on intermediates, so that’s something that, if you’re looking at last year’s stats, I think that’s something that will be beneficial for us.
Are there any challenges going from Atlanta to Martinsville to Homestead with just a couple days in between?
That’s like going from an interstate to an off-ramp to a side road. We can do it. We all do it every day.
This was the first week since NASCAR returned you’ve had a full week off in between races. For the ones where you only have a couple days off in between, have you had to prepare for them differently, whether that be on track or preparing your body or anything like that?
Not particularly, because we’re only doing races, we don’t spend as much time in the hot cars doing practice and things like that so it’s not as hard to get rehydrated, it’s not as hard to do a lot of things, but in the end it does have its challenges and everybody has dealt with it fine.
How do you think Martinsville under the lights for the first time will go?
I look forward to it. Short track racing is usually always the best in my opinion under the lights, as most race tracks are. It just bumps up the level of excitement. It is what it is. When the green flag drops I’m going to race as hard as I can until the checkered flag, no matter how many lights are on, I’ll do my best.
What are you most looking forward to about coming to Martinsville again?
It’s just so unique. The real answer is getting the fans back in the grandstands. Martinsville is a core part of our sport. If you go back in the history looking at Martinsville, North Wilkesboro, Rockingham, Charlotte, and Bristol, Martinsville has always been a part of that. We need to get those people back in the grandstands when the time is right.
Has it been weird racing with no one in the stands?
I don’t notice it. I notice it before the race and after the race, and there’s times where it feels good to not get bothered, so to speak, but there’s also times where you miss signing an autograph for a kid and making his day. It’s a catch-22, like many things in life. But, like I said, the reality is our sport is driven by the fans and I want them there.
