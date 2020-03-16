Bulletin Staff Report
NASCAR announced on Monday that it will postpone all races through May 3 due to coronavirus concerns, with the first race back being the Martinsville Cup Series race on May 9.
The racing sanctioning body said in a statement, “The health and safety of our fans, industry, and the communities in which we race is our most important priority, so in accordance with recent CDC guidance, NASCAR is currently postponing all race events through May 3rd, with plans to return racing in Martinsville.
“We appreciate the patience of our fans and we look forward to returning to the racetrack.”
The statement read that NASCAR intends to hold all 36 races this season, with future rescheduling soon to be determined. The Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was postponed over the weekend, and the postponed season would put a total of seven races needing to be rescheduled, including races at Bristol Motor Speedway scheduled for April 5, and Richmond Raceway scheduled for April 19.
“What is important now transcends the world of sports and our focus is on everyone’s safety and well-being as we navigate this challenging time together,” the statement read.
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be the first NASCAR Cup Series night race at the track. It is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.