Bulletin Staff Report
Governor Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order for the state of Virginia that is set to last until June 10 has put even more doubt in the possibility of the NASCAR Cup Series returning to Martinsville Speedway on May 9.
NASCAR wouldn’t commit to a postponement of the race as of Monday afternoon, but said they are assessing options when it comes to rescheduling the race.
“NASCAR is aware of the stay-at-home order issued for Virginia. We will continue discussions with public health officials and medical experts as we assess rescheduling options,” NASCAR said in a statement provided by Martinsville Speedway.
The Speedway had no further comment as of Monday.
Northam’s stay-at-home order will remain for more than two months “unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order,” the governor said in a statement Monday afternoon.
The order directs all Virginians to stay home except in extremely limited circumstances. Northam had previously ordered no gatherings of more than 10 people in the state, but chose the stricter stay-at-home order after more than 1,000 Virginians had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday.
NASCAR had previously postponed seven races through May 3 due to coronavirus concerns, with Martinsville scheduled to be the first race back after the unscheduled break.
The race was still listed on the NASCAR.com schedule for the original date as of Monday afternoon.
Returning on May 9 was already an ambitious return date for the series. North Carolina, where team shops are located, is also under a statewide stay-at-home order until April 29, giving teams just over a week to return to their race shops and prepare cars for the season again.
The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is scheduled for Saturday, May 9 at Martinsville Speedway, the first NASCAR Cup Series night race at the track since the installation of new LED lights in 2017.
