Patrick County's girl's basketball team has a luxury afforded few girls teams.
Junior Abby Dillon stands around 6-foot-3. Fellow junior Sierra Hubbard, an honorable mention all-state selection last year, is right at 6-foot, while senior Logan McGhee is around 5-foot-11.
“We're pretty big up front,” Cougars head coach Donny Rakes said following Friday's game against North Stokes.
The Cougars used that size to dominate the boards during Friday's 45-17 win over the Vikings in Stuart. Patrick County grabbed 33 rebounds, 21 on the offensive boards. North Stokes had just six rebounds total.
“We work a lot on pounding the boards,” Rakes said. “C.C. (Hubbard) and Abby are very talented rebounders, Logan works hard. When we get the ball inside we're a pretty tough team to play. I thought we hit the boards well... We're a big team and that's what we're going to have to do. When we do we're O.K. When we don't, we're not.”
Hubbard led the way with nine rebounds. Sophomore Abigail Epperson added six, and Dillon and McGhee had five each.
The Cougars' defense held the Vikings to four points in the first quarter, three in the second, and two in the third. North Stokes didn't make a single shot from the field in the third quarter, and just six total field goals in the game.
Hubbard led Patrick County with 15 points. She was 7-for-17 from the foul line. While the junior forward finished below her better than 20-points season average, the rest of the Cougars helped the rest of the way. Eight Patrick County players scored in all. Dillon had seven points, and added four assists and two blocks. Jordan Hass and Missy Hazard had six points each, and McGhee had four.
We need CC to score to win... she wasn't shooting the ball well. She could have had 25,” Rakes said. “Most nights those shots she would have. It was very good to have balanced scoring... that's always a good thing. We've got kids that can score. Abby can step up. Logan can step up. Missy Hazard, a freshman, she's going to be a good ball player. I think people stepped up. It's good you can have an off night with your star and still win, that's for sure.”
Patrick County was coming off of a hard fought 52-48 loss to Floyd County earlier in the week. Friday's win improves to the Cougars to 3-2 on the year.
“I thought we played well, shared the ball well,” Rakes said. “Everybody got to play probably about the same amount of time and that's always a good win. The kids, they put in their time in practice and on nights like tonight when we all play, I'm pleased. I think we're getting better as a team.”
Patrick County will play its first Piedmont District contest on Tuesday at Martinsville. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.
Patrick County boys lose early lead, fall to North Stokes
North Stokes had a slight 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter Friday night in Stuart, but a big run by the Vikings in the second quarter helped the team take a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 63-43 victory over Patrick County.
The two teams tied three times in the first quarter, and exchanged the lead twice in the second. After an offensive rebound and put back by Patrick County's Carson Merriman, and a layup and free throw by Desmond McClain cut North Stokes's lead to two midway through the second, the Vikings responded with a 17-2 run to end the quarter and take a 39-22 lead at the half.
McClain led the Cougars with 11 points. Bryson Fulcher added six. Eleven Patrick County players reached the scoreboard.
Patrick County falls to 0-4 on the year. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Patrick County 45, North Stokes 17
NSHS 4 3 2 8 – 17
PCHS 11 15 9 10 – 45
Patrick County stats: S. Hubbard 15pts, 9rebs; A. Dillon 7pts, 5rebs, 4assts, 2blocks; J. Hass 6pts, 2rebs; Hazard 6pts; L. McGhee 4pts, 5rebs; A. Epperson 3pts, 6rebs, 4steals, 2assts; J. Overby 3pts, 2steals; J. Lewis 1pt, 3rebs, 2steals, 2assts; G. Hubbard 2rebs; 2steals
Team total: 33 rebounds, 13 steals, 11 assists
3-pointers (3): M. Hazard (2), J. Overby
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Stokes 63, Patrick County 43
NSHS 14 25 21 3 – 63
PCHS 12 10 7 14 - 43
Patrick County stats: D. McClain 11pts, 2rebs; B. Fulcher 6pts; K. Somasundaram 4pts, 2rebs, 2steals, 3assts; K. Nester 4pts; A. Diehl 4pts; B. Hylton 3pts; J. Hagwood 3pts; A. Walter 2pts, 3rebs, 2steals; C. Merriman 2pts; 2rebs; L. Taylor 2pts; J. Norman 2pts
Team total: 14 rebounds, 8 steals, 5 assists, 3 blocks
3-pointers (4): D. McClain, B. Hylton, J. Hagwood, A. Diehl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.