Patrick County’s Dixie Youth O-Zone baseball all-star team played in the 2019 Dixie Youth World Series earlier this month. And even though they didn’t come back with a national championship, they still returned winners.
The tournament was held from August 3-8 at the Ruston Sports Complex in Ruston, Louisiana. The team, made up of 12-year-old boys from across Patrick County, made it to the tournament quarterfinals, and finished fifth out of 12 teams.
But to head coach Brian Jessup, more important than winning games, Patrick County was given the O-Zone Sportsmanship Award, voted on by league officials and umpires. The award “is presented annually to the World Series team in each World Series which, to the greatest degree, demonstrates the character and traits for which this program was organized,” according to the Dixie Youth website.
“That’s the proudest thing of everything that’s come from this,” Jessup said of the award.
Patrick County also won the sportsmanship award during the Virginia State tournament. The team made a habit after every game, win or lose, of gathering with their opponents around the pitcher’s mound to talk and say a prayer of “thanks to the lord for allowing us to be able to play a safe game and be able to play the game of baseball,” Jessup said.
“I really think that that went well with teaching the boys what it’s all about,” he said.
“That (award) was really, really, really big and one of the national directors of Dixie Youth told me that they treat that as big or bigger than winning the whole thing. So that’s pretty special to the boys that you can be Patrick County gentlemen, as I tell them that they always need to be, and you’re still winners.
“Coming from this, win or lose, if you can treat others the way you want to be treated then you’re always going to be a winner.”
The team didn’t do much losing throughout the three tournaments they played. They went 5-0 in the district tournament, defeating teams from Pulaski, Giles, Radford, Blacksburg, and Floyd County. They followed that with another 5-0 tournament run in the Virginia State Championship in South Boston, defeating teams from Emporia, Madison Heights, Rustburg, and Halifax twice, to qualify for the national tournament.
The team had to do a lot of fundraisers for the state tournament, and had just three weeks after states to fundraise more for nationals. On top of people throughout Patrick County donating money for the team, they also had donut sales, raffles, a bingo night, and a radiothon with WHEO radio in Stuart.
“People have just been unbelievable in helping us,” Jessup said. “I really do appreciate everybody in our area supporting us financially. We couldn’t have made the trip to Louisiana without their help. I truly am honored and thankful that we have their support.”
Six players off of this year’s team were on last year’s that also went to World Series, becoming the first team in Patrick County to qualify for back-to-back nationals.
Having that experience for both the players and coaches helped them be better prepared, because Jessup said they knew what to anticipate and how to flow of the games would go.
Last year’s World Series was played in Lumberton, North Carolina, but this year’s was a bit more of a trek. The team travelled 13 hours, without any stops, to Louisiana for this year’s event. The tournament was played at a brand new facility that, Jessup said, was unlike anything the players from Patrick County had ever seen before.
“From the seating to the dugout, to the field itself, turf infield, turf outfield, just a perfectly manicured field,” he said. “We were definitely not used to playing on something like that.”
The team practiced at Hooker Field in Martinsville to get ready for how to play on turf.
The trip wasn’t all about baseball for the team. They were able to make a mini-vacation out of it, since, Jessup said, no one in the group had ever been through states like Alabama, Mississippi, or Louisiana before.
One highlight was on the Sunday after the first games were played. Staying about 30 minutes east of West Monroe, Louisiana, the team visited the hometown of the Robertson family, famous for starring on Duck Dynasty, a reality TV show that ran on A&E Network from 2012-2017.
The players, coaches, and parents attended two church services on Sunday morning, the first at the home church of the Robertsons, where stars Jase and Missy were in attendance, and the second at the church of family patriarch Phil Robertson, where he preached and the team had lunch.
“It was a really neat experience to have church and also worship with celebrities,” Jessup said.
Jessup said the trip overall was “a lot of work,” and the players didn’t get too much play time, but they were still able to squeeze in time for other special events to add to the experience.
Not only does Jessup hope his players had a good experience of travelling across the country to play baseball, but his hope is they’re better prepared for their own futures in the sport. With many players old enough to play middle school baseball this spring, the coach said he’s glad they’ve played Dixie Youth, which plays on bigger fields – 70 foot bases, and 50 foot pitcher’s mounds – and can play by the same rules as older players, taking leads off of bases, stealing, pitchers throwing pick offs, and pitchers being called for balks.
That’s not something other 12 year olds in other leagues are used to.
“All of these rules we’ve played on this summer are going to be exactly what they see this spring,”
Jessup said. “So it’s a tremendous benefit for them to play Dixie Youth O-Zone baseball.”