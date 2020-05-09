Patrick Henry Community College will field a wrestling team for the first time this winter, and the Patriots have tapped a local high school coach to take the reins.
Justin Smith, Franklin County's head wrestling coach since 2017, resigned his position with the Eagles this week to accept the head coaching position at PHCC.
Smith and FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley confirmed Smith's resignation in emails to The Franklin News-Post.
Smith said former Cave Spring head coach Tim Nininger will serve as his assistant coach.
"Together, Tim and I have (more than) 20 years of coaching experience and (more than) 40 total years of experience with the sport of wrestling,'' Smith said in a prepared statement.
"We have a proven track record of building strong wrestling programs and we are excited to be given the opportunity to do the same at Patrick Henry."
Patrick Henry competes in Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association
PHCC said in a statement the school has begun renovations of a wrestling room and plans to recruit up to thirty wrestlers by the fall.
Athletic Director Brian Henderson and College President Dr. Angeline Godwin have been in talks regarding wrestling for some time.
“For years, ever since I was first hired, Dr. Godwin had expressed interest in wrestling. We’ve just not had the space available for it,” Henderson said in a release from the school.
Henderson says the shutdowns and cancellations prompted by the COVID-19 situation have provided college administration time to evaluate and discuss new opportunities and develop creative solutions to make the program feasible.
While COVID-19 has provided an opportunity to discuss the program, it also poses a challenge for the college in moving the program forward. Henderson says that the college is "entering this exciting new adventure with extra care and caution," while continuing to adhere to all national and state guidelines in regards to the coronavirus.
PHCC said they will move forward with the new program only if they can do so in keeping with state and national health recommendations and guidance from the NJCAA.
“While we’re keeping an eye on the COVID situation, aware that we may need to be flexible with our plans for the fall, we are moving forward with recruiting student-athletes. We have an extreme amount of interest and a need for a two-year college wrestling program in our area," Henderson said.
Smith said he plans to build his inaugural Patriots squad with local talent.
"We are very well aware of the strength of wrestling in our area,'' Smith said. "We aim to be a force in the wrestling community here in Southwest Virginia.
"I'm already getting a handful of verbal commitments."
Smith led the Eagles to the 2018 Piedmont District championship. In 2019, nine FCHS wrestlers qualified for the Class 6 state tournament. Smith is a former NCAA Division I wrestler at Liberty University, and an alumnus of FCHS.
Smith's position is a part-time one, he said in an email to the News-Post, thus he will continue to serve as an investigator with the Rocky Mount Police Department.
"We absolutely believe we have the right coaches to lead our wrestling program,'' Henderson said. "I'm excited to support them as they create many new opportunities for the student-athletes of our area and beyond,'' Henderson said.
Then Patriots are scheduled to open their inaugural season Nov. 14-15 in the Star City Open, hosted by Ferrum College, according to a published report.
