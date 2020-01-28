Patrick Henry Community College baseball coach Cody Ellis will don the blue and yellow for the third separate time in his career when the team opens the 2020 season this weekend in South Carolina.
Ellis played at PHCC right out of high school, and later served as an assistant coach for the Patriots. Now he’s back as the team’s head coach, his first season at the helm of the program.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Ellis said Sunday before the team held an intersquad scrimmage at Hooker Field. “To be back here, it’s always been kind of a dream of mine. I’m excited. I’m just like the players, I can’t wait. I’m eager, I’m very excited, and we prepared for it. We’re ready to go.”
The Patriots had a disappointing end to the 2019 season, after an athletic department error forced the team to forfeit games and cost them a chance at playing in the postseason.
Ellis said Sunday there was a culture change when he and his new coaching staff arrived, and the No. 1 goal is winning in the postseason.
“It didn’t take very long for everyone to buy in,” Ellis said. “The coaching staff, we have things that we put in place but it’s really on the players and they do a fantastic job with that. There needed to be a change. They’ve had the program for a little over a decade now and there’s been no championships, so something needed to be changed and that’s kind of what our goal is is to bring the first championship here.”
The Patriots return more than a dozen players off of last season’s roster. Two of those returners, pitcher and utility Tanner Moyers, and infielder Brandon Cleveland, as well as Ellis, spoke with the Bulletin about what fans can expect in the upcoming season.
PHCC will open the season on Saturday and Sunday with a series at USC Lancaster in South Carolina. The Patriots will play a double-header on Saturday a single game on Sunday, both days beginning at 1 p.m.
Bulletin: What have you all seen from the team through the fall and preseason practices?
Moyers: I think the intensity is at a very high level and our team just plays really well together and I’m looking forward to what the season will hold for us.
Cleveland: A lot of competition. A lot of hard-nosed ball players. Everybody out here just plays baseball really hard. It’s going to be a good season.
Ellis: Really just the capability to handle adversity. We’ve had some ups and downs throughout, whether it’s been the pitching has been good and the offense is struggling, or vice versa. Really it’s just being able to compete and make the adjustments when the time comes is one of the biggest thing these guys do well.
Having so many returners, how has that helped ease the transition under a new coach?
Moyers: I think just our chemistry. Being together for the past two years has just been huge for the team chemistry and bonding.
Cleveland: Now that we have a lot of returners we know what to expect coming into the season and we all have a bigger goal of just making it to the tournament and to the Series so everybody is on the same page.
Tanner and Brandon, what is something you two learned last year as freshmen you’ll take into this year?
Moyers: The biggest thing for me this year, coming into the season I know what to expect whereas last year I kind of came in blind not really knowing the pace of the game and the competition level. This year it’s just more experience.
Cleveland: The first weekend last year we kind of got it handed to us, so we know coming up this weekend we have to go out there and we have to play hard right from the beginning.
What do you feel like will be your strengths on the field this year?
Moyers: Just hard-nosed play. We get after it on the basepaths. A lot of just playing aggressive.
Cleveland: A lot of speed, a lot of sneaky power, and great defense.
Ellis: We’ve got some guys on the pitching mound that are really good and compete and are going to bring it. We’re super athletic to where we’ve got a lot of guys that can move to a lot of different places. On the basepaths… we just play aggressive, we’re not going to play scared and we’re just going to go right at them every chance we get.
Do you have any players fans should watch for this season?
Ellis: They’ve got to come out and watch us. We’ve got a lot. I don’t want to take anything or put a spotlight on anybody in particular. It’s a team setting and those guys that everybody needs to come out and watch, they’ll separate themselves from the pack and they’ll hear about them.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin.
You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
