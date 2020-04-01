The Patrick Henry Community College athletic department announced on Wednesday the hiring of two new head coaches. Chris Mayshack will be the school's new men's basketball coach, and Lucas Almeida will be the new women’s soccer coach.
“I am excited to be welcoming Mayshack and welcoming Almeida back to our Patriot PHamily. They are both excellent athletes, accomplished coaches, and stellar role models,” PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson said in a release from the school.
Before joining the Patriots, Mayshack was an assistant coach at Prince George Community College during a record-breaking year. While he was an assistant coach, his team won the Region 20 Championship and made it to the district championship game. They finished the season 22-6, were ranked sixth in the nation, and finished in the top 20 in both offensive and defensive statistical categories. Mayshack also oversaw the development of three All-Maryland JUCO selections and one NJCAA All-American team member.
From 2005 to 2007 Mayshack played collegiately at North Carolina Central University under former NBA player Henry Dickerson and Marqus Johnson. During his senior season at NCCU, Mayshack averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. When he graduated, he held a spot among the top ten in career 3-point fields goals made and was third in career single-season 3-point field goals at the school.
“I am honored to join the PHamily here at PHCC," Mayshack said in a release. "It’s our mission as a program to embody the principles and values of Patrick Henry Community College, the city of Martinsville, and the surrounding areas of Southwestern Virginia. Go Patriots.”
Almeida is a life-long soccer enthusiast and experienced coach in Henry County. His love of soccer kicked off when he joined his first team at age seven. By the time he was in high school, Almeida had already launched his coaching career. He continued to coach and play through college.
When he played for Ashford University, he was named First Team All-Conference for four consecutive years and Conference Player of the Year in 2013. He scored 47 goals and had 27 assists in his four years of college. As a Graduate Assistant at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Almeida was OWU’s junior varsity head coach. He has also served as the head coach at Prince of Peace High School, and as assistant coach at the Quad Cities United program in Iowa and the Semi-Pro National Premier Soccer League Tulsa Athletic Program in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In 2017, Almeida became the head coach of PHCC’s men’s soccer team. After a brief departure to serve as the head coach of Carlisle School’s Boys’ Soccer team, Almeida has returned to the Patriots.
Beyond his extensive coaching experience, some of the highlights of Almeida’s soccer career include receiving the Honorable Mention NAIA All-America in 2012 and 2nd Team All-American in 2013. Almeida was also part of the Troubeau All-America Team in 2014 which provided its members with tryout games against MLS, USL Pro, and NASL teams. Lastly, he played in the Semi-Professional PDL league for two years.
"I'm happy to return and join our PHamily," Almeida said in a release. "I believe working with Coach Murphy, Coach Henderson, and the other staff, we can help our student-athletes find success on and off the field."
