The Patrick Henry Community College softball team last season had five sophomores, all five of which transferred to four-year schools, with one who is now back with the program as an assistant coach.
The strong sophomore class last season, as well as the sophomores before that, set an example for this year’s veteran-led squad.
I think that chemistry really built,” said PHCC coach Robbie Campbell. “Every year the sophomores are getting more mature and they understand how to get the freshmen going and they’re teaching the freshmen a lot. They’re stepping up and being leaders. Leadership is key to it all.”
Campbell’s squad is a mix of local talent — One from Magna Vista, one from Patrick County, one from Gretna, and three from Tunstall — and players from as far as Fairfax and Shelby, North Carolina.
Joining Campbell’s coaching staff this year are two of his own former players. Brandi Woods, a Patrick County graduate, played for the Patriots two seasons ago, and Taylor Conklin, from Magna Vista, was one of those sophomores last season.
“They’ve made it so easy for me this year,” Campbell said. “They understand my system, they understand what I want done because they’ve played here, and they understand me too, so that goes a long ways... It’s also good to have a young female here they can talk to, they can confide in, that kind of thing.”
It’s former players like Woods and Conklin that show the current Patriots how much the program is like a family. Current sophomores Mikayah Pulliam, from Tunstall, Elizabeth Corcoran, a transfer from Northern Virginia Community College, and Emily Fugate, from Blacksburg, all said improving chemistry is the biggest thing the team has worked on this offseason, and will be the strength when the team hits the field for the first time next weekend.
“I’ve seen some mental growth and physical growth and I’ve seen a lot more teamwork and bonds forming,” Pulliam said.
“We definitely grew together,” Corcoran said. “We started off separate in the fall but... because of fall games we got closer and closer and this spring we’re going to be so much closer because of how we got.”
Having a big group of sophomores — seven of the 14 players on the roster — has also helped with growth on the field.
“We went through ups and downs together and it definitely brought us closer,” Fugate said. “I think it shows a lot of leadership for us to step up and be leaders for the freshmen so they know how to come back next year and be leaders for the incoming class.”
And where the sophomores are the leaders, the freshmen are eager to get in the mix.
“The freshmen have come in and they’re really spunky, really flashy, and they’re pushing the sophomores’ game up higher,” Campbell said. “We played some really good teams in the fall. We hung with some really good teams, lost come close games and won some really good games.”
Weather has actually be a help for the Patriots this winter. Campbell said where in the past the team has been forced to stay inside the batting cage throughout January, warmer temperatures has allowed them more time on the field, and more time to work on defense.
Defense is an aspect of the game where he said his team has fallen short in the past.
“We’ve made an error and had some bad innings and that’s what really cost us to lose some close games. This year our outfield and our infield is really solid,” Campbell said.
“You can never have enough defense,” Pulliam said.
“I think the defense is going to be great. You can see everything just moving together,” Corcoran added.
Brianna Taylor, a sophomore from Covington, will lead the pitching staff, with Harley Hearp, a freshman from Tunstall, and Jayden Keatts, a freshman from Gretna, also seeing time on the mound.
“At any given time any of them can start. They’re that good,” Campbell said. “Brianna is my only sophomore pitcher. She has been in the weight room, throwing harder than she was last year. More mature. That one year makes a huge difference.”
The extra time on defense doesn’t mean the team has ignored their bats, though. Campbell said an emphasis on the weightroom during the fall and summer has his players seeing the fruits of their labor in the batter’s box.
“The doubles have turned into triples and home runs this year,” he said. “This fall we’ve seen some really good shots so I’m eager for the sophomores to step up. And the freshmen, they’re swinging the bat hard too because everybody wants to keep up with everybody else.”
The Patriots will open the season on February 8 in Virginia Beach. They’ll play a scrimmage against NCAA Division III Virginia Wesleyan and open the season against Richard Bland College.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.