A sarcastic social media post meant to mock in disapproval the attitudes of a few church members has been taken literal and gone viral, its pastor explains.
Pastor Josh Allan of Lone Oak Baptist Church in Axton wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night that instead of “following a Biblical pattern” for handling a disagreement, “I posted a sarcastic announcement onto our church’s website that made the decision look as bad as possible.”
Tuesday’s post referred to a post on Sunday or Monday that was shared more than 300 times before it was deleted from the church’s Facebook page. That post said tickets to the church's Christmas dinner were handed out to members during the Sunday morning service, and other people would have to pay $15 at the door.
That post had read, “There is a group of about five or six people that come every year (non-members of course) who we DON’T want at the Christmas dinner. Since they don’t have a lot of money, one of our deacons suggested the idea of making tickets in order to prevent them from coming and that’s just what we did!”
Although the post was deleted, it lives on in screenshots people had made and posted to their own Facebook pages, which continue to be shared and commented upon. By Tuesday evening about five dozen negative reviews were posted to Lone Oak’s Facebook page, referencing the original post.
Meanwhile, apparently the negative reviews have reached a church by the same name in Florida. That church made a Facebook post on Tuesday stating, “Let us clarify that this is Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Plant City, FL. For the record, we never have, nor will ever charge for a church-wide fellowship such as our Thanksgiving dinner, Homecoming, etc. We also do not have a Christmas dinner.”
Phone calls and Facebook Messenger messages to the church and pastor were not returned, though his wife, Leigh Allgood Allan, and also Brad Lowery confirmed via Facebook Messenger that Josh Allan had made the Tuesday evening post explaining the situation.
The Tuesday Lone Oak Baptist Church post reads in its entirety:
“Hello internet, this is the Pastor of Lone Oak Baptist Church. While a lot of people write things online that they regret, only a few of us have to deal with our stupidest decisions going viral.
“This week, I was frustrated with a decision that was made by some of the people within our church. The decision was to hold a ticketed Christmas event in order to exclude people who some other people in our church were frustrated with. I did not agree with the decision. However, instead of following the Biblical pattern for handling these kinds of disagreements (See Matthew 18:15, Romans 12:18, and Ephesians 4:26) I posted a sarcastic announcement onto our church’s website that made the decision look as bad as possible.
“Originally, I hoped it would shed light on just how wrong the decision was. Our church is very small; I never imagined my post would be read by thousands of people.
“So, I took a situation where I should have privately rebuked some church members and instead turned it into a public issue, where I (unintentionally) motivated hundreds (thousands?) of people online to rebuke them. It wasn’t fair to them to have to hear about the wrongness of their decision from hundreds of strangers on the internet rather than hearing it privately from their pastor first. Perhaps they would have changed their mind. Either way, I should have had the courage to say it to their face, rather than being passive aggressive and involving the entire internet.
“I am sorry. I will be dealing with these sins within the context of this local church body from here on out (as I should have all along.)
“Furthermore, I would like to welcome any who would like to come to our Christmas Dinner. No tickets, no questions asked, all are welcome.”
About three dozen comments were made to that message within an hour of its being posted, about two-thirds of them commending Allan on the explanation and his admission of mistake. Former Lone Oak Pastor Palmer Lowery wrote, “I’m proud of your decision, you have this former pastor’s love, prayers and support.”
The post that created the controversy read:
“Tickets please- For those of you who don’t know, our Christmas Dinner this Saturday at 6:00pm is a TICKETED event. This morning, we distributed a PAIR of free tickets to all of our regular attenders. However, if you do not have a ticket, they are $15 at the door.
“A lot of people have asked why we are making this change and the answer is simple. There is a group of about five or six people that come every year (non-members of course) who we DON’T want at the dinner. Since they don’t have a lot of money, one of our deacons suggested the idea of making tickets in order to prevent them from coming and that’s just what we did!
“Sorry for the confusion, but I think we got the right folks coming now, and I hope to see you (if you have a ticket) on Saturday night!”
